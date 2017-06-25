Prince Harry has revealed that he once considered giving up his royal title.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself", he told The Mail on Sunday’s Angela Levin.

"We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good," he added.

The 32-year-old, who is fifth in line for the throne, said he had spent “many years kicking [his] heels” and recalled his time partying, drinking and smoking as “utter chaos.”

The prince spent 10 years in the army, serving twice in Afghanistan, and said he felt “very resentful” when he was compelled to leave after knowledge of his whereabouts became public and a security issue.

The army was the “best escape” he has ever had, he said.

Last week Prince Harry was the topic of debate when he told Newsweek magazine that nobody in the royal family “wants to be king or queen.”