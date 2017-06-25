  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Home News

Prince Harry says he 'wanted out' of royal family to lead 'ordinary life'

'We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good,' the prince says

Click to follow
The Independent Online
prince-harry.jpg
Prince Harry in Abu Dhabi Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Royal Salute

Prince Harry has revealed that he once considered giving up his royal title.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself", he told The Mail on Sundays Angela Levin. 

"We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good," he added.

The 32-year-old, who is fifth in line for the throne, said he had spent “many years kicking [his] heels” and recalled his time partying, drinking and smoking as “utter chaos.”

  • Read more

Prince Harry suggests none of the Royal Family want to succeed Queen

The prince spent 10 years in the army, serving twice in Afghanistan, and said he felt “very resentful” when he was compelled to leave after knowledge of his whereabouts became public and a security issue.

The army was the “best escape” he has ever had, he said.

Last week Prince Harry was the topic of debate when he told Newsweek magazine that nobody in the royal family “wants to be king or queen.” 

Comments