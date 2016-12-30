The number of private renters being made homeless is at a near-record high and has more than trebled under the Conservative government, an analysis of new official statistics by The Independent has found.

Thousands of renters each month are being deemed officially homeless by local councils after being evicted by private landlords and struggling to pay rents that have risen across the country by more 20 per cent since 2010.

The figures show a huge rise in people becoming homeless at the end of assured short hold tenancies (ASTs) – the most common agreement used by private landlords – since 2010.

In the year to September 2016, 18,820 private renting households were made homeless, compared with just 5,580 in the year to September 2010.

Critics accused Government ministers of “sitting on their hands” while renters face increasingly stark consequences if they fail to keep up with soaring rents.

Private renters at the end of their tenancies made up just one in seven homeless households in 2010. Today, that has risen to one in three, meaning the proportion has more than doubled in just six years.

Private tenants being evicted by a landlord at the end of a tenancy is now the most common cause of homelessness.

The analysis shows that soaring levels of homelessness since the Conservatives took office are explained almost entirely by the unaffordability and instability of the private rental market forcing renters to register as homeless.

Of the thousands more households that became homeless between the summer of 2010 and the summer of 2016, a staggering 96 per cent are accounted for by private renters losing their homes. In total, the number of homeless households has increased by a quarter in the last six years.

Manchester

Manchester

Edinburgh

Edinburgh

Edinburgh

Edinburgh

Edinburgh

Edinburgh

Eden Project, Cornwall

Eden Project, Cornwall

Sheffield

Norwich

Cardiff

Cardiff

In London the problem is even more severe. The number of private renters becoming homeless in the capital has increased more than eight times over since 2010 – from 950 to 7,940. A huge 40% of homeless people in London are private renters who lost their home – up from just 11 per cent in 2010.

Labour said the statistics should “shame us all…but the Government most of all”.

John Healey MP, the Shadow Housing Secretary, said: “It should shame us all that in a country as decent and well off as ours the number of people finding themselves homeless is rising rapidly.

“This growing homelessness should shame the Government most of all. The spiralling rise in street homelessness results directly from decisions made by Ministers since 2010 on housing, and on funding for charities and councils.

“In particular government Ministers have sat on their hands while the number of private renters living in insecure and unaffordable housing has ballooned."

John Healey, the Shadow Housing Secretary, said the latest figures were a result of government policies

The figures were released following a period in which rents have risen by over 20 per cent. The average rent in England and Wales is now £830 according to the LSL Buy-to-Let Index - an increase of 21 per cent on the average of £684 for the same point in 2010. In London, rents have risen from £969 to £1295 – a 34 per cent rise.

Dan Wilson Craw, a spokesman for campaign group Generation Rent, said policy changes were needed to tackle the problem: “The ability of landlords to take back their property without giving a reason is the underlying cause of the rise in homelessness, and sets up a precarious existence for the growing numbers of families renting privately.

“Private renting needs urgent reform if it is to serve the needs of its long-term population. The government could create stability, and prevent homelessness, by forcing landlords who evict a blameless tenant to foot the bill of finding a new home. That would deter opportunistic evictions, while giving unlucky tenants a basic safety net.”

The figures were revealed as The Independent campaigns with the charity Centrepoint to raise funds for the first nationwide Young and Homeless Helpline, which will be able to offer assistance to the thousands of 16 to 25-year-olds who face homelessness in the UK every year.

Balbir Chatrik, Centrepoint’s director of policy and engagement, said: “We face a housing crisis of epic proportions where ordinary families are losing their homes but cannot find an affordable place to rent. In 2010, one in seven private renters lost their tenancy compared to one in three in 2016.

"With a dire shortage of affordable homes being built, rents continuing to rise, and restrictions to housing benefit, 2017 is likely to see yet more people facing the misery of homelessness.”

Centrepoint’s own research has suggested that as local authorities struggle with austerity cuts, up to one in three young people seeking help with homelessness are currently being turned away unaided by English local councils.

Jeremy Corbyn attends homeless appeal event

Without proper central government funding, Ms Chatrik warned, it would be hard for measures in the Homelessness Reduction Bill currently going through Parliament to work effectively.

Ms Chatrik said: “Centrepoint welcomes the Homelessness Reduction Bill, in particular the new duties for local authorities to assess, prevent and relieve homelessness. But without additional funding, cash-strapped councils will be able to do very little to prevent more people facing homelessness.”

The number of households becoming homeless at the end of private tenancies more than halved in the decade between 2000 and 2010, having peaked in 2001, but since 2010 has continued to rise significantly.

Housing charity Shelter said the trend reflected a failure to build enough affordable homes.

Roger Harding, the charity’s Director of Communications, Policy and Campaigns, said: "The government’s recent ban on letting fees will provide some welcome respite for renters. However, people will continue to struggle unless we commit to tackling the long term cause of this problem by building more affordable homes that people on ordinary wages can actually afford to buy or rent long term."

1/20 Digital Economy Bill • Give every household the legal right to fast broadband – but if they live in some remote areas, they’ll have to pay part of the cost themselves • Phone and broadband companies to be forced to release details of customer complaints and average broadband speeds • New powers to allow public bodies like councils and government department to share swathes of data – including unpaid bills Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

2/20 Transport Bill • New laws to govern the development of driverless cars, drones and space planes which the Government hopes will encourage investment in the new technologies to take place in the UK • Making it legal for customers to buy insurance for driverless vehicles Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 4/5 This content is subject to copyright.

3/20 Planning Bill • Giving legal powers to villages and towns to set their own priorities for new housing. They won’t be able to turn down new homes, but they will have a say in where they can be built • Create a new National Infrastructure Commission to push through big projects such as nuclear power stations and new rail and road links – cutting the amount of time it takes to develop them Controversy Rating: 3/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

4/20 Jobs Bill • Give powers to local authorities to reduce the level of business rates they charge. City Mayors would also be able to increase rates in some areas to pay for specific infrastructure projects to that would boost local growth Controversy Rating: 2/5 Change Britain Rating: 2/5 This content is subject to copyright.

5/20 Markets Bill • Making it easier for consumers to switch electricity and gas suppliers • Cutting down the time it takes for the Competition and Markets Authority to launch investigations into uncompetitive practices Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

6/20 Bus Services Bill • Give local authorities and mayors powers to set standards for local buses – including frequency of services and fairs • Force all bus companies to provide real time information on services to app developers so everyone across the country will have the same ability as Londoners to know when the next bus is coming on their smart phone Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5 2007 Getty Images

7/20 NHS Overseas Charging Bill • Increasing the number of services for which the NHS charges foreign patients • Reduces the number of people from the European Economic Area who are eligible for free services Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 1/5 2016 Getty Images

8/20 Pensions Bill • Capping early exit fees on company pension schemes • Create a new pensions guidance body to help consumers know their pension rights – and make best use of previous Government reforms allowing pensioners the right to take the money they have saved in a lump sum on retirement to invest how they like Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

9/20 Children and Social Work Bill • New obligation on councils to be a ‘corporate parent’ to children in care and look after them even after they have grown up • Giving all children leaving care a personal advisor to help them find jobs, secure a home and deal with any problems • Create a new regulator for social work along the lines of Ofsted to drive up standards in the profession Controversy Rating: 2/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

10/20 Education Bill • Force failing local authorities to convert all the schools in their area to academies • Reform school funding to address long standing disparities across the country that has disadvantaged schools in some rural areas Controversy Rating: 3/5 Change Britain Rating: 2/5 2015 Getty Images

11/20 Higher Education Bill • Making it simpler and easier for companies and other providers to set up new universities around the country. Ministers want to encourage institutions like Harvard and companies like Google to consider setting up campuses in the UK • Allowing universities who have been rated "excellent" for teaching to charge more than those who are not • Law to force universities to publish information about their application processes broken down by ethnicity, gender and socio economic background Controversy Rating: 2/5 Change Britain Rating: 4/5

12/20 Prisons and Courts Bill • New law to create ‘reform prisons’ giving governors powers to set their own regimes and budgets • Obligation to publish re-offending rates by prison Controversy Rating: 2/5 Change Britain Rating: 4/5 2016 Getty Images

13/20 National Citizen Service Bill • New law to force schools to promote NCS to all 16 year olds and putting the scheme for the first time on a statutory footing Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

14/20 Lifetime Savings Bill • Putting into law a Government plans to give people on working tax credits who save £50 a month a Government "bonus" of £50 up to a maximum of £300 a year Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 2/5

15/20 Soft Drinks Industry Levy Bill • Introduce a sugar tax on soft drinks to fund school sports Controversy Rating: 3/5 Change Britain Rating: 5/5

16/20 Bill of Rights • A new bill of rights to replace the Human Rights Act that will be based on the European Convention of Human Rights but will also take account of English common law Controversy Rating: 5/5 Change Britain Rating: 4/5 This content is subject to copyright.

17/20 Counter-Extremism Bill • New civil powers to allow authorities to ban so-called "extremist preachers" • New powers to intervene in Madrassas and other unregulated environments where children are present • New undisclosed powers to come out of Louise Casey’s review of Muslim integration Controversy Rating: 5/5 Change Britain Rating: 4/5

18/20 Criminal Finances Bill • Make it an offence for companies not to stop their staff facilitating tax evasion • New undisclosed powers for courts to recover criminal assets Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 1/5 2016 Getty Images

19/20 Cultural Property Bill (Armed Forces) • Making it illegal for UK troops to damage cultural property in conflicts at home or abroad Controversy Rating: 1/5 Change Britain Rating: 1/5

20/20 Wales Bill • Bill to put plans for further Welsh devolution on a statutory footing – following the new powers recently given to the Scottish Parliament Controversy Rating: 2/5 Change Britain Rating: 3/5

The Government said it was acting to tackle homelessness across the board, including by investing in new affordable rented homes. Ministers have previously rejected calls from charities and Labour to introduce a cap on private rents and extend the default tenancy from one year to three years.

A DCLG spokesman said: “This Government is committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our society and ensuring our country works for everyone.

“That’s why we’re investing over £550 million to tackle and reduce homelessness, on top of supporting Bob Blackman’s Homelessness Reduction Bill to prevent more people from becoming homeless in the first place.

“We’re also investing £9.4 billion in affordable housing over the course of this Parliament including affordable rented housing.”