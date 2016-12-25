Queen Elizabeth uses Christmas message to say Britain needs to ‘take a deep breath’

The Queen used her Christmas Day message to say Britain needs to “take a deep breath” to tackle the “world’s big problems”.

She also reserved praise for British Olympic and Paralympic athletes and others who inspired her throughout the year.

During her annual televised message, broadcast throughout Britain and much of the Commonwealth, the monarch also noted the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which celebrated its 60th anniversary earlier this year, and The Prince's Trust which reached 40.

“When people face a challenge they sometimes talk about taking a deep breath to find courage or strength," she said. "In fact, the word ‘inspire’ literally means ‘to breathe in.'

“To be inspirational you don't have to save lives or win medals. I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things - volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special.

"They are an inspiration to those who know them, and their lives frequently embody a truth expressed by Mother Teresa, from this year Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She once said: 'Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love'.”

The Queen missed the traditional Christmas morning church service in rural Norfolk as she recovered from a heavy cold.

"The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," Buckingham Palace said. "Her Majesty will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day."

The church service takes place near the Queen’s Sandringham estate and is a cornerstone of the royal family's Christmas celebrations.