RAF jets have been scrambled to intercept Russian bomber planes nearing British airspace.

The Independent understands the Russian Tu-160 "Blackjack" bombers entered the UK's area of interest from the north east, flying between the Shetland and Faroe islands, then flew down the west coast of Ireland and over the Bay of Biscay.

French aircraft took over the interception but the two planes then turned around to head back towards Russia, flying back into the British military's "patch" while heading north.

A Royal Air Force spokesman said: “We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace.”

