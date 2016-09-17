The United Kingdom’s armed forces have “withered” and would not be able to defend the country against a Russian invasion, a former head of the Joint Forces Command has warned Defence Secretary Michael Fallon.

General Sir Richard Barrons described how Whitehall’s preoccupation with “skinning” budgets has created “profoundly difficult” logistical challenges.

He claimed in a memo sent to the Defence Secretary the UK no longer has the capability to fight conventional wars because it has been too reliant on its allies, such as the United States, in the past.

Army Photographic Competition 2015 winners







20 show all Army Photographic Competition 2015 winners





































1/20 Winner of the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category An air insertion operation mounted by British soldiers and Afghan police, re-establishing government control in an area of Helmand province, Afghanistan Sgt Rupert Frere

2/20 Best Overall Professional Army PR Image Former Garrison Sergeant Major, The Household Division and London District, WO1 William Mott OBE MVO inspecting Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards. The photo is titled 'How can you forget to shave?' Sgt Rupert Frere

3/20 Winner of the Professional Portrait category Sergeant John S Kabia from the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) at a camp in Kono, Sierra Leone during the Ebola outbreak Paul Shaw ABIPP

4/20 Winner of the Amateur Portrait category Cpl Dave Johns holding a photograph of his eldest son who in turn is holding a picture of his younger brother. The photo is titled 'Me and my boys' Pte Rebecca Brown

5/20 Best Overall Professional Op Herrick Image Private John Mitchell resting after patrolling through the night in the Upper Sangin Valley, Afghanistan. The photo is titled 'Black Watch' Sgt Rupert Frere

6/20 Winner of the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category Cpl Carl Hines of the Royal Artillery providing covering fire while members of 4 Brigade Reconnaissance Force cross open ground in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan Sgt Rupert Frere

7/20 Winner of the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category Soldiers serving with 16 Air Assault Brigade seated on a Royal Air Force C17 for the final leg of their journey to Afghanistan Sgt Rupert Frere

8/20 Winner of the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category Members of 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment resting in a secure compound while on patrol around Char Coucha village near Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan Sgt Rupert Frere

9/20 Winner of the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category The US Army's 502nd Regiment supplying fire support for 5 Armoured Engineer Squadron, Royal Engineers during Operation HAMKARI in Afghanistan Sgt Rupert Frere

10/20 Winner Britain's soldiers at work. The photo is titled 'Mortar at Night' Cpl James McAllister

11/20 Winner of the Professional Sport category The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery has left the noise and confines of London for equestrian and military training in the rural West Country. Enjoying the best of the Indian Summer in Cornwall, twelve horses and riders from Centre Section left their temporary stables in RAF St Mawgan just after dawn this morning to take to the surf on Watergate Bay Beach. The photo is titled 'Surf's Up' Sgt Rupert Frere

12/20 Winner Soldiers at work. The photo is titled 'Sitrep' LCpl Paul-Rui Penu

13/20 Winner in the Professional Portfolio category, 2nd Place One of the ceremonial horses involved in the parade and a Grenadier Guard in the stables before the Colonels Review. Photo is titled 'Ceremonial Selfie' Cpl Jamie Peters

14/20 Winner Sergeant Richard McKinnon a Royal Logistic Corp Bomb disposal expert checks the fuse on the World War II era SC 250kg German Bomb. The photo is titled 'Bombs Away' Sgt Rupert Frere

15/20 Winner This is taken on a Civilian Aircraft, taking Troops from Aldergrove Airfield in Northern Ireland on their first leg of the long trip to southern Afghanistan at the beginning of op Herrick 10. The photo is titled 'Here I go again' Sgt Rupert Frere

16/20 Runner Up in Best Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category Ranger Pete Mawhinney returns fire, with his General Purpose Machine Gun, after Taliban attempt to ambush his patrol Sgt Rupert Frere

17/20 Winner in the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio, 2nd Place Corporal Calum Cooper Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland talks to local children while he carries out searches on compounds. Photo is titled 'Kids' Sgt Rupert Frere

18/20 Winner in the Professional Soldiering category British Army Short Term Training Team (STTT) deliver training to the Ukrainian military Corporal Tom Evans

19/20 Best Overall Professional Op Herrick Image, Highly Commended Boy soldier, Fusilier John Bryant. an 18 year old soldier from A Company, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. In the muddy compound where he lives the 18 year old soldiers patrol on the front line in Helmand Province Afghanistan. The photo is titled 'Boy Soldier' Sgt Rupert Frere

20/20 Winner in the Professional Op Herrick Portfolio category, 2nd Place The photo is titled 'Re Supply' Sgt Rupert Frere

In the memo - sent before retired in April as head of Joint Forces Command and obtained by the Financial Times - Sir Richard concludes: “Neither the UK homeland nor a deployed force could be protected from a concerted Russian air effort.”

“There is a sense that modern conflict is ordained to be only as small and as short terms as we want to afford – and that is absurd,” he remarked.

His comments will concern Britain’s Nato allies, with a US army general suggesting back in June that Russia has the military power to overwhelm eastern Europe

Afghanistan army battles to push Taliban from Tarinkot

Among the weaknesses within the UK’s armed forces, Sir Barrons highlighted how RAF planes and Navy ships are frequently deployed with insufficient ammunition because they are overly dependent on US support.

Sir Richard, who retired as a four-star general, noted: “Capability that is foundational to all major armed forces has been withered by design.”

“Counter-terrorism is the limit of up-to-date plans and preparations to secure our airspace, waters and territory… There is no top-to-bottom command and control mechanism, preparation or training in place [to defend UK territory]… let alone do so with Nato,” he wrote.

Sir Richard suggested the lamentable state of Britain’s armed forces is a result of poor budgeting: “We operate platforms that we cannot afford to use fully.”

He highlighted the Navy’s use of new aircraft carriers that “we cannot afford to use fully, damage or lose.”

Britain’s Air Force is also an area of particular concern for Sir Richard: “It is not necessary to shoot down all the UK’s Joint Strike Fighters, only to know how to murder in their best the 40 or so people who can fly them,” he wrote.

Despite Sir Barrons’ comments, a Ministry of Defence spokesman said its most recent defence review “was backed by all of the service chiefs.”

Although the latest Strategic Defence and Security Review increased the armed forces’ budget, many believe it is still insufficient.

The UK’s Air Force is due to introduce 48 F35 Joint Strike Fighters, the most expensive and advanced combat aircraft in operation. The small number of planes, however, means only six aircraft will be operated at a time.