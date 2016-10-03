Sussex police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Saudi woman who went missing from an address in Hove two weeks ago.

Johmeia Hamed, 49, went missing overnight between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 September, from an address she was staying at in New Church Road, Hove.

Ms Hamed is a maid for a Saudi family who live in Saudi Arabia and had been staying in their summer home at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as 5ft tall, with a thin build and a Middle Eastern appearance. She is believed to have left the house wearing a headdress and jeans and to have been carrying some personal belongings.

Ms Hamed, originally from Eritrea but is now a Saudi national, went to stay at the home for a few days from 18 September. The family returned home on 21 September.

She has worked for the family as a maid for 20 years and has never left them in this time.

Sussex police said in a statement that there is currently no reason to believe Ms Hamed’s disappearance is suspicious, but that her unfamiliarity with the area and her apparent lack of English has raised increasing concern for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Ms Hamed or who has information on her whereabouts is

asked to contact Sussex Police.