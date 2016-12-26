Parts of Scotland have been hit by heavy snow and strong winds as Storm Conor engulfs the north of the country.

The boxing day storm put the Highlands and Northern Isles on an amber weather warning, with a lesser yellow alert issued for much of the the rest of Scotland.

The storm appears to be taking a similar path to Storm Barbara, which left around 25,000 homes without power on Friday.

Areas of northern Scotland including Moray and Aberdeenshire were coated in snow on Monday, and extreme wind speeds were recorded on the country's northernmost islands.

The highest wind gust recorded so far was 94mph at Sella Ness on Shetland, with Lerwick seeing speeds of up to 87mph. Orkney was facing peak speeds of 75-80mph.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had four flood alerts in place on Boxing Day for Caithness and Sutherland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Met Office duty forecaster Matt Roe said: “It's pretty windy elsewhere. We've got around 60mph on the west coast. Elsewhere, it's a pretty blustery day, up to around 40mph, maybe 50mph.

”We've got some fairly heavy showers too and these are falling as snow across central and northern parts of Scotland. There are some fairly heavy snow showers across the Highlands as well.

“It's basically a cold, windy day across Scotland with a mix of everything. There's frequent lightning as well with some of those showers in the north.”

The worst of the wind should have eased by midnight.

There has been some disruption to power supplies, the BBC reported, with more expected as Storm Conor peaks on Monday afternoon.

Supplies were said to be being restored quickly in affected areas and extra staff, equipment and welfare facilities have been put in place.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf chaired a further meeting of the Scottish government's resilience team on Boxing Day morning.

Despite the extreme weather, the centre of the storm is actually north of the UK, nearer Norway.

Mr Roe explained: “We're on the southern fringe. The southern extent of the strongest winds will be moving eastwards across more northern parts of Scotland during the afternoon.

”The north of Scotland will be feeling the brunt of Storm Conor, particularly the Northern Isles."

In pictures: Storm Imogen hits UK







15 show all In pictures: Storm Imogen hits UK



























1/15 A man leans into the wind on the beach at Newhaven. Winter storm Imogen has brought rough seas and gale force winds to many coastal areas of Britain Reuters

2/15 A man moves a traffic cone to close Fistral Beach car park because of strong winds in Newquay Getty Images

3/15 Recovery vehicles work to right an overturned lorry on the M4 between Bridgend and Port Talbot as winds of nearly 100mph battered Britain after Storm Imogen slammed into the south coast bringing fierce gusts and torrential downpours PA

4/15 Waves crash over the sea wall at Porthcawl in Wales PA

5/15 A flooded road near Lower Brockhampton in Dorset PA

6/15 Vehicles drive down a a flooded road near Lower Brockhampton in Dorset PA

7/15 Fallen sixty foot oak tree blocks a road in the Hampshire village of Hook Rex Features

8/15 Bruno, a bearded collie cross, walks in the wind in Newquay in Cornwall Getty Images

9/15 A car which crashed into a fallen tree on the Romsey Road in New Forest, Hampshire PA

10/15 A lorry lies overturned off the road when gale force winds hit Brighton EPA

11/15 A collapsed wall in the Worcestershire village of Bretforton near Evesham which injured two children PA

12/15 Waves hit a harbour wall in Newhaven, East Sussex Getty Images

13/15 The P&O Pride of Burgundy is battered by waves as she arrives at the Port of Dover in Kent PA

14/15 Waves hit a lighthouse on the harbour in Newhaven, East Sussex Getty Images

15/15 A house in Hampshire where a crew from Gosport Fire Station were called to help as a trampoline got stuck on the roof of a conservatory following high winds PA

The Boxing Day blizzard followed a very mild Christmas Day, which was happily sandwiched between Storm Conor and Storm Barbara.

Dyce in Aberdeenshire recorded a temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, just shy of the 15.6 degrees Celsius record registered in Devon on Christmas Day in 1920.

But the weather is set to turn next week across the UK, becoming cold, frosty and, in many places, foggy on Wednesday and perhaps Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the fog is likely to linger across some areas suppressing daytime temperatures.