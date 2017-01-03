A disabled terror suspect previously linked to Osama Bin Laden has won a 21-year legal battle to remain in the UK.

The wheelchair-bound Algerian man, known only as “G”, has been fighting Home Office deportation efforts for over two decades despite being accused of helping enlist young Muslims to extremist training camps abroad.

However, a judge found in December’s ruling that the threat of deportation had affected the man’s mental health and rejected the Government refusal to grant him indefinite leave to remain in the UK, according to the Telegraph.

He also overturned Home Office restrictions which forced him to stay at his home address and report to a police station each month, claiming he no longer poses a risk to national security.

Mr Justice Collins said: “I am satisfied as is shown by the history that there is now no reasonable need for limited leave. The possibility of removal is remote in the extreme.

“While I am not persuaded that the effect of maintaining short leave and conditions is to breach Article 3 of the ECHR, there can be no question that that is having an adverse effect on his mental health.

“Overall, I have no doubt that the time has come when to maintain limited leave because of the supposed need for conditions is unreasonable.”

“G” arrived in the UK to claim asylum in August 1995 using a fake French passport, however the Government made efforts to deport him after evidence suggested he was a member of terrorist group Salafist Group for Call and Combat (GSPC).

The Government also claimed: "Your activities on behalf of the group and of extremist fighters in Chechnya include sponsoring young Muslims in the UK to go to Afghanistan to train for Jihad.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office told The Independent: "We have received the judgement and are considering it.