An apology has been demanded from the BBC by the Bruges Group after the think-tank said a Christmas radio programme compared Brexit voters to the Biblical crowd calling for Jesus to be crucified.

The Bruges Group said writer Howard Jacobson drew the analogy in the Radio 4 show A Point Of View as he discussed why the word of the year should be "people" as it featured in the keynote phrase "the will of the people" associated with the Brexit win and Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

Mr Jacobson told listeners: "On a seasonal note, it is worth remembering that Pontius Pilate offered the multitude a mini-referendum.

"They could have one prisoner released and another crucified. In their wisdom, the people chose the common criminal Barabbas to be released, leaving Jesus to be crucified."

The Bruges Group's Jack Soames said: "At a time when millions of people are celebrating the festival of the birth of Jesus, it seems entirely inappropriate - crass even - for the BBC to be permitting his crucifixion to be used to make a political point.

"Apart from being tasteless, the comparison is also a smear on the 17.4 million people who legitimately voted for the UK to leave the European Union.

"The BBC and Howard Jacobson should both publicly apologise for the unjustified offence they have caused and for their poor judgement during this season of goodwill."

UK news in pictures







15 show all UK news in pictures



























1/15 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

2/15 21 December 2016 Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin Reuters

3/15 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

4/15 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

5/15 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

6/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

7/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

8/15 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

9/15 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

10/15 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

11/15 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

12/15 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

13/15 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

14/15 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

15/15 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

A BBC spokeswoman told the Press Association: "A Point Of View is a reflection on a topical issue from a different contributor each week and often presented in a satirical tone."

Press Association