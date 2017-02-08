Several people have been injured after a battery pack reportedly exploded on board a London Overground train.

The train had to be evacuated at Dalston Kingsland station after a workman's drill overheated and was smoking, British Transport Police said, with reports of smoke coming from a carriage.

The London Fire Brigade said firefighters extinguished the smoking battery and placed it in a bucket of sand.

The London Overground train was evacuated after reports of smoke coming from the carriage (Deejay Robert K)

One passenger tweeted to say there had been "sheer terror" and "panic" on board the train.

Another replied to say: "I was on the train and everyone jumped onto the tracks it was horrific."

Another described a "stampede" as people left the train.

Highest praise to @metpoliceuk & @LondonFire this morning for rapid response to incident at Dalston Kingsland. Sheer terror & panic onboard — Aaron Webb (@A_Webb_7) February 8, 2017

@A_Webb_7 @metpoliceuk @LondonFire I was on the train and everyone jumped onto the tracks it was horrific — Jade Dymock (@JadeJoni) February 8, 2017

Fire on the overground train at Dalston Kingland this morning resulted in a stampede of people off the train. pic.twitter.com/C9chz8U3vk — Adam Gnych (@AdamGnych) February 8, 2017

Hackney Council said there were "several walking wounded" and urged people to avoid the area.

The London Ambulance Service and police were on the scene, and the train was evacuated around 7.15am.

The Metropolitan Police in Hackney tweeted that there had been a "reported issue with electrics on the train in the station", but it has since been declared safe.

Train incident at Dalston Kingsland overground station. Several walking wounded. Police & LAS on scene. Plz avoid station & area — Hackney Council (@hackneycouncil) February 8, 2017

We are helping LFB with a non suspicious electrical fault on a train in Dalston. More to follow but non suspicious. — Mark Newton (@NewtonBTP) February 8, 2017

Due to an incident with a train at #DalstonKingsland @LDNOverground services suspended both ways whilst @lfbhackney deal @BTPOverground — Hackney MPS (@MPSHackney) February 8, 2017

London Fire Brigade in Hackney said crews from Stoke Newington were called to the incident.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called at 7.36am to an incident at the station.

She said: "We sent four ambulance crews, a single responder in a car, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team (Hart) to the scene.

"We are treating a small number of patients at the scene for minor injuries."

A BTP spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.10am today to Dalston Kingsland to reports of smoke on a train.

"Several passengers left the train as a result of the smoke.

"Fire service also attended and established that a workman's drill had overheated and was smoking.

"A number of people have sustained minor injuries and were treated by the ambulance service at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

Dalston Kingsland station has now reopened with severe delays.