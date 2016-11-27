Highbury and Islington and Finsbury Park tube stations in North London have been evacuated after reports of a fire on a train.

The alarm was raised shortly after Arsenal's home game against Bournemouth at the nearby Emirates Stadium.

A spokesman for Transport for London (TfL) has stated the incident has now been cleared up and both stations have been re-opened.

He added that there was no fire on the train, it was simply a faulty train. However, there still remain severe delays in the Victoria line as a result.

Nearby Caledonian Road station on the Piccadilly Line was closed earlier in the day due to faulty lifts.