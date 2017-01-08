London Underground passengers face travel chaos from this evening because of a strike by thousands of workers in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

The company made a last-minute offer to try to avert a 24-hour walkout from 6pm by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA).

The TSSA said it would consider the offer before deciding whether to call off the strike.

But the RMT, which has many more members on the Tube, made it clear it was pressing ahead with the stoppage.

Here is a breakdown of what is and isn't closed:

London Underground

There will be a limited service on the District, Circle and Hammersmith and City lines, although trains will not stop at all stations

There will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge

There will be no service on the whole of the Victoria line; the Waterloo and City line; the Piccadilly line serving Heathrow terminals 4 & 5

No Zone 1 Tube stations will be open inside the Circle line boundary



DLR

The majority of DLR services are expected to operate normally, although they may terminate before Bank if it is not possible to open that station.

DLR is expected to be much busier than usual as a result of customers using alternative routes.

London Overground

The vast majority of London Overground services will operate normally. However they are expected to be much busier than usual as a result of people using alternative routes.

TfL Rail

The services will operate normally. However it is expected to be much busier than usual as a result of people using alternative routes

Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers that there will be a severely reduced service across the Tube network on Sunday evening and all day on Monday because of the strike.The RMT delegation left a meeting at the conciliation service Acas before the new offer was made.

In a message to RMT members, regional organiser John Leach said the talks had "failed" and the strike will go ahead.

He said: "We saw LU face to face and reiterated our position on the key issues of the dispute.

"We demanded that they guarantee the staffing of all station control rooms.

"We demanded that the current offer of 150 additional jobs be significantly improved and guaranteed to not be lowered under any circumstances.

"LU's response was to repeat their offer of yesterday.

"This is just not acceptable. The unsafe practices and pressure on staff and passengers have to be resisted and will be."

An RMT spokesman told the Press Association that the hundreds of job cuts agreed by former London mayor Boris Johnson had been a "disaster" and should be reversed.

"The cuts have gone too far and it is the staff who are highlighting the impact on moving millions of people every day."

The RMT said more than 800 jobs had been axed under the so-called Fit For The Future programme, adding that LU was only offering to reinstate 150.

Most of the 500 new jobs claimed by the company were to fill current vacancies and staff turnover, according to the union.

The RMT added that LU was refusing to reopen any of the closed ticket offices.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "London Underground have made us a new offer. We will now share its contents with our reps and seek their views."