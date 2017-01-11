Blizzards and “thundersnow” are set to further batter the UK after high winds caused damage in parts of the country overnight.

Snowfall could lead to dangerous road conditions, warned the Met Office, as severe weather warnings for wind and snow were issued for Scotland, the North of England and Northern Ireland.

And tomorrow, the Arctic cold spell will spread further south, bringing snow and hazardous conditions to much of the UK.

Weather warnings have been issued around the country (Press Association)

Around 0.8in (2cm) of snow is possible in low-lying areas, while 3.9in (10cm) could fall on high ground.

Power cuts were reported across Scotland and north-east England after gusts of up to 93mph were recorded last night, leaving at least 545 homes without electricity, according to Northern Powergrid, which operates in the North East and Yorkshire.

Trees and walls came down in Northumbria, police said, while the Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh was been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over at around 2am.

No-one was injured but the bridge is likely to remain closed for some time as the strong winds hamper recovery efforts.

Reports of fallen trees, damage to houses and road closures in Yorkshire and locations around Newcastle.

Britain should prepare for “a very unsettled and cold day across the northern half of the country,” said Met Office forecaster Craig Snell.

UK braced for thundersnow and blizzards as mild weather breaks

Thunder and lightening this evening could disrupt the power supply and bring so-called “thundersnow” to some areas, he said.

“Where you get very active or vigorous showers – which is what we are going to see – then we could well get some thunder as well. It is definitely possible,” Met Office meterologist Emma Sharples said of the “thundersnow” phenomenon.

The Met Office's snow warning extends to parts of north-west England on Thursday, with a risk of wintry weather in southern England, while strong winds and wintry showers will continue to affect Scotland.

In pictures: Deep freeze hits Europe







13 show all In pictures: Deep freeze hits Europe























1/13 A fountain on Saint Peter's square is covered with ice at the San Pietro square, Vatican City, 07 January 2017. EPA

2/13 Snow covers rooftops of Santeramo on 8 January 2017, near Bari in the Puglia region in the south of Italy. AFP/Getty Images

3/13 Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece, on 10 January Reuters

4/13 A local villager walks at the frozen Mirusha waterfalls near the village of Lapceve, Kosovo, on Monday, Jan 9, 2017. AP

5/13 Migrants warm themselves by the fire in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, 8 January 2017 AP

6/13 People walk along a seaside promenade during heavy snowfall in Thessaloniki on January 10, 2017. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 A woman visits the archaeological site of Olympion Zeus in Athens, after rare snowfall on the city, on 10 January AFP/Getty Images

8/13 A migrant stands next to a snow-covered tent at the Moria detention camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on 7 January AFP/Getty Images

9/13 Turkish police officers patrol around the Blue mosque (Sultan Ahmet) during snowfall in Istanbul on January 8, 2017. Getty

10/13 A man with a dog walks through a snow covered park on a cold winter day in Belgrade, Serbia AP

11/13 Drift ice floats in the water of River Danube at the Szabadsag (Freedom) Bridge in Budapest, Hungary AP

12/13 A street is cleared from snow in Kleinmachnow, eastern Germany AP

13/13 In Italy, sub-freezing temperatures were blamed on the deaths of a half-dozen homeless people, while heavy snows and high winds resulted in re-routed flights, delayed ferries, canceled trains and closed roads AP

Mr Snell said the next few days would be “distinctly colder”, with bitter weather across all parts of the country by Thursday.

He added that it would remain “windy and cold on Friday, with potentially some large waves and coastal flooding going down the eastern side of the country”.

Additional reporting from Press Association