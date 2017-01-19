  1. News
Waterloo Bridge and Westminster closed after 'bomb dredged up in River Thames'

Police say the item found by Victoria Embankment is being assessed 

Waterloo Bridge, Westminster Bridge and part of Victoria embankment have been cordoned off by police after reports a Second World War bomb had been dredged up in the Thames.

The device was found in the river by Victoria Embankment. Westminster Police said in a tweet: "Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance."

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "There are road closures in place in and around the area whilst the item is assessed."

The closure is causing extensive travel disruption, with a large police presence at the scene.

Many commuters took to social media to voice their frustration at the hold-up during rush hour. 

MBNA Thames Clippers tweeted: "The river is closed between Charing Cross bridge and Westminster bridge, this is expected to be closed overnight."

Transport for London confirmed Waterloo Bridge had reopened in a southbound direction, however it was still closed northbound. Both Westminster Bridge and Victoria Embankment remain closed.

