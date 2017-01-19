Waterloo Bridge, Westminster Bridge and part of Victoria embankment have been cordoned off by police after reports a Second World War bomb had been dredged up in the Thames.

The device was found in the river by Victoria Embankment. Westminster Police said in a tweet: "Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance."

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "There are road closures in place in and around the area whilst the item is assessed."

The closure is causing extensive travel disruption, with a large police presence at the scene.

Westminster and Waterloo Bridge are no go after the discovery of WW2 bombs in the river, makes for a fun #rushhour in #london pic.twitter.com/AcSUJA7BoJ — Sandy Shing (@sleepyshing) January 19, 2017

Jubilee bridge is still closed. Waterloo bridge just reopened according to police. #Westminster pic.twitter.com/veE1EKTqzK — Kris Van de Sande (@krisvandesande) January 19, 2017

Many commuters took to social media to voice their frustration at the hold-up during rush hour.

Suspected World War II bomb alert at Waterloo bridge, thou shall not pass ✋🏽 pic.twitter.com/NHf6tDlrqb — Marcie (@nolanmeddings) January 19, 2017

MBNA Thames Clippers tweeted: "The river is closed between Charing Cross bridge and Westminster bridge, this is expected to be closed overnight."

WW2 bomb found. Westminster shut pic.twitter.com/4dDJhkeC3o — Darren O'Connor (@mellowdrifter) January 19, 2017

Transport for London confirmed Waterloo Bridge had reopened in a southbound direction, however it was still closed northbound. Both Westminster Bridge and Victoria Embankment remain closed.