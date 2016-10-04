A man who is believed to have been in the world’s longest marriage has died at the age of 110.

Karam Chand, of Bradford, died on Friday in hospital of natural causes. He had been married to his wife Kartari for 90 years. He was six weeks away from his 111st birthday, the Telegraph and Argus reported.

Mr Chand was born in 1905 in the Punjab during the British Raj. He was part of a farming family, and had an arranged Sikh wedding to Kartari in 1925.

The couple travelled to the UK in 1965, had eight children and 27 grand-children, and the family said they never argued.

Speaking about their 90th wedding anniversary last year, Mr Chand had told the MailOnline the secret to a lasting marriage was getting along together: “We just get along with each other and we are family focused, it’s simple really”.

Mrs Chand, who is 103, is said to be a “bit shocked” by her husband’s death, but will be OK, her son Paul said.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I’m proud of my dad and my family is proud. With the grace of God he went peacefully.

“It’s one of those things nobody can stop, everybody has to go.”