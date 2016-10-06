More young people are identifying themselves as bisexual compared to gay or lesbian for the first time, figures have shown.

Among 16 to 24-year-olds, 1.8 per cent said they were bisexual, while 1.5 per cent said they were gay or lesbian, sexual identity data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found.

It is the first time there have been more bisexuals than homosexuals in any age group and the data provides further indications that with each generation, people appear to see their sexuality as more fluid and less set in stone.

In three years the number of British people defining themselves as bisexual has risen by 45 per cent, with the 2015 ONS Annual Population Survey (APS) estimating that 334,000 people in the UK openly identify as bisexual, compared to 230,000 in 2012.

A rise in the number of LGB figures in the public eyes has been partly credited for the rise, with people such as Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne being open about being attracted to both men and women.

The figures reveal a considerable divide between younger and older generations concerning sexual identity. While 3.3 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds said they were LGB, for the over 65s the figure was 0.6 per cent.

The figures refer only to sexual identity and do not cover gender identity or necessarily reflect sexual attraction or behaviour.

Last year, a survey released by YouGov found half of young British people defined themselves as not 100 per cent heterosexual.

When asked to plot themselves on a scale of sexuality, ranging from exclusively heterosexual to exclusively gay, 72 per cent of adults and 49 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 chose a position other than completely straight.

Overall, more males (2 per cent) identified as LGB than females (1.5 per cent) in the recent ONS survey.

Inspirational quotes about LGBT rights







27 show all Inspirational quotes about LGBT rights



















































1/27 Caitlyn Jenner "Why do people think it's OK to ask deeply personal questions when you're transgender?" Reuters / Vanity Fair

2/27 Kanye West "Look, I can be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, and I am. I can have the most beautiful little daughter in the world, and I have that. But I'm nothing if I can't be me. If I can't be true to myself, they don't mean anything," the rapper said about Jenner. Getty Images

3/27 Stephen Fry "Homosexuals are not interested in making other people homosexuals. Homophobes are interested in making other people homophobic." Rex

4/27 Hillary Clinton "Gay rights are human rights." Getty Images

5/27 Anderson Cooper - Journalist and TV host “The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud.” Getty Images

6/27 Laverne Cox - Actress '"We are not what other people say we are. We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love."

7/27 PM David Cameron "I am proud that we have made same-sex marriage happen. I am delighted that the love two people have for each other — and the commitment they want to make — can now be recognised as equal." AFP/Getty Images

8/27 Kellie Maloney "We don't have a choice. People think we wake up one morning, put a dress on and be a woman. I knew about it when I was very young but I was brought up in a male world and had responsibilities, I was frightened and I wanted to beat it. I didn't want to lose my friends. In the end I was so depressed and so desperate, I tried to commit suicide about three times." Getty

9/27 Ellen DeGeneres - comedian and TV host "To me beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin. It's about knowing and accepting who you are."

10/27 President Barack Obama "Just to prohibit somebody who cares about another person, it just seems to me that's not what America's about. Usually, our constitutions expand liberties, they don't contract them." AFP/Getty Images

11/27 Zac Efron - Actor "To me, being gay was just another way that you can be." Getty Images

12/27 Lance Bass - former NSYNC member "The thing is, I'm not ashamed - that's the one thing I want to say. I don't think it's wrong, I;m not devastated going through this. I'm more liberated and happy." Larry Busacca/Getty Images

13/27 Ed Miliband - former Labour leader "Whether you're gay or straight, you should be able to signify your commitment, your love, with the term marriage." Reuters

14/27 Kate Bornstein - Author "Gender is not sane. It's not sane to call a rainbow black and white." Getty Images

15/27 Adam Levine - Maroon 5's singer "Maybe we should make straight marriage illegal. It doesn't seem to have a very high success rate." GETTY IMAGES

16/27 Tom Daley - Olympic diver "I felt so alone and trapped in who I was... for people to be so supportive about it has been amazing."

17/27 Kurt Cobain - Former musician "I'm not gay, although I wish I were just to piss off the homophobes." Getty Images

18/27 Jay-Z - Rapper "You choose to love whoever you love. It's no different than discriminating against blacks." PA

19/27 Brittney Griner - Basketball player "I am a strong, black, lesbian woman. Every single time I say it, I feel so much better." Rex Features

20/27 Daniel Radcliffe - Actor "You don't have to be gay to be a supporter, you just have to be human." Getty Images

21/27 Elle Page - Actress "I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission... I suffered for years because I was scared to be out... I'm gay." Getty Images

22/27 Michael Sam - NFL player "I want to own my truth... No one else should tell my story but me." Getty Images

23/27 Pink - singer "I think the best day will be when we no longer talk about being gay or straight... It's not a gay wedding, it's just a wedding. It's not a gay marriage, it's just a marriage."

24/27 Jason Collins - former NFL player "When I acknowledged my sexuality, I felt whole for the first time." GETTY IMAGES

25/27 Ricky Martin - singer "Acceptance has to come from within and this kind of truth gives me the power to conquer emotions I didn't even know existed."

26/27 Frank Ocean - Musician "I believe that marriage isn't between a man and a woman; but between love and love." Getty Images

27/27 Elton John "So I am deeply saddened and shocked over the current legislation that is now in place against the LGBT community here in Russia. In my opinion, it is inhumane and it is isolating." Getty Images

Some 0.4 per cent of the total identified as "other" while a larger group of 4.1 per cent either refused or did not know how to identify themselves.

More than two-thirds of the LGB population were "single, never married or civil partnered," the ONS said. This is potentially due to the young age of LGB people compared with the population as a whole and the fact that same-sex legal unions are relatively recent.

Overall however, the percentage of LGB people in the UK is relatively small with 1.7 per cent of the population identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual according to the data.

What's the most ridiculous thing you've been asked about LGBT relationships?

A Stonewall spokesperson said: ‘'It’s great to see that more are comfortable coming out or identifying as lesbian, gay or bi than ever before. The spike in individuals identifying as bi could be due to more exposure of bi role models in the media, and opening up discussions around issues such as bi-erasure and biphobia. We would hope that individuals who had previously felt pressured to conceal their bi identity now feel safer and more empowered to be open about how they identify.

"It’s a shame the data doesn’t account for those who identify outside of the binaries of lesbian, gay and bi, however. We know that many LGBT people prefer not to label their sexual orientation in such a way, and so their input in this research is lost.

"Regardless of the fact that people feel more comfortable identifying as LGB, there’s still so much work left to do until all LGBT people are able to live openly and freely. And until that time comes, Stonewall continues to work towards a world where all LGBT, everywhere, are accepted without exception."

Pamela Cobb, a population statistician at the ONS said: “In 2015, the majority (93.7 per cent) of the UK population identified themselves as heterosexual or straight, with 1.7 per cent identifying as LGB, the remainder either identifying as “other”, “don’t know” or refusing to respond. "Young adults (16 to 24 year olds) are more likely to identify as LGB compared with older age groups, and a higher proportion of males identify as LGB than females.”