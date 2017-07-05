BBC diplomatic editor James Landale has rejected a job working for Theresa May, he has announced.

Mr Landale, who previously served as the corporation’s deputy political correspondent, said it was “nice to be asked” but that he had “decided not to apply” for the role – widely reported to be as the Prime Minister’s head of communications.

Mr Landale was tipped as a frontrunner for the job, which is currently vacant, alongside BBC head of live political programming Robbie Gibb. However, he has now ruled himself out after saying he is happy in his current role.

He wrote on Twitter: “Parish news: I was asked if I would consider a job at No10. Nice to be asked but have decided not to apply. Have great job at BBC.”

Parish news: I was asked if I would consider a job at No10. Nice to be asked but have decided not to apply. Have great job at BBC. — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) July 5, 2017

The Downing Street director of communications role has been vacant since Katie Perrior resigned shortly before the general election. She became the first of several key May aides to walk out and was followed after the disastrous election result by the Prime Minister's joint chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill.

Ms May's press secretary, Lizzie Loudon, also left and has since been replaced by former Sun journalist Craig Woodhouse.

Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?







27 show all Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?



















































1/27 Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Getty Images

2/27 Priti Patel Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary PA

3/27 Alun Cairns Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary Reuters

4/27 Karen Bradley Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Rex

5/27 Greg Clark Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy PA

6/27 James Brokenshire James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland PA

7/27 Stephen Crabb Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary PA

8/27 Theresa Villiers Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on Getty

9/27 Chris Grayling Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary PA

10/27 Damien Green Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary Getty

11/27 Liz Truss Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary Getty Images

12/27 Patrick McLoughlin Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Getty Images

13/27 Justine Greening Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary Getty Images

14/27 Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip Reuters

15/27 Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary Getty Images

16/27 Nicky Morgan Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary Reuters

17/27 Michael Gove Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary Reuters

18/27 John Whittingdale John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary EPA

19/27 Oliver Letwin Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet PA

20/27 Philip Hammond The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor EPA

21/27 Boris Johnson Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary Getty

22/27 Amber Rudd Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary PA

23/27 Michael Fallon Stays as Defence Secretary AP

24/27 Liam Fox The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade PA

25/27 David Davis The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister PA

26/27 George Osborne Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government GETTY

27/27 David Mundell The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary Getty Images

Mr Landale attended Eton at a similar time to David Cameron and later spent ten years at The Times. He moved to the BBC in 2003 and was made deputy political editor in 2009.

Downing Street sources told The Guardian both he and Mr Gibb had been interviewed for a job. The latter leads the BBC's political team in Westminster, overseeing the Daily and Sunday Politics programmes.

The Number 10 head of communications role is currently being filled by Chris Wilkins, Ms May's director of strategy. Mr Wilkins is believed to be in the running for the job on a full-time basis.