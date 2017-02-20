Article 50 rebel David Lammy publishes written warning from Labour whips

David Lammy has published the formal warning he has received from the Labour whips office over his decision to rebel on the Article 50 bill, saying "it was a matter of conscience" and that he would "do it again without hesitation."

Mr Lammy, the MP for Tottenham and defiant Remainer, was one of 52 Labour rebels over in the Article 50 vote two weeks ago. Among them were 13 of his front bench team, including three whips, who Jeremy Corbyn decided would receive no further punishment beyond the written warning.

The letter, published on Mr Lammy's Facebook page, is described as a "formal written reprimand" for "failure to follow the whip" on various votes and amendments pertaining to the Article 50 Bill, which formally granted Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50 and begin Britain's exit from the European Union. The government notoriously lost a case in the Supreme Court when it was challenged over its claim that it was the Prime Minister, not Parliament, who had the power formally to notify the EU of the UK's intention to withdraw.

Mr Lammy's Tottenham constituency voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union.