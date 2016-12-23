Boris Johnson releases Christmas message to ‘cheer up’ voters

Boris Johnson has released a Christmas message to “cheer up” Britons left “downcast” by a year of war, global terrorism and political division.

In a video message posted to social media, the Foreign Secretary said that despite war in Syria and terror attacks in Europe, the lives of people around the world were still improving.

Britain was at the forefront of efforts to improve the lives of the people of the planet, he said.

The Former Mayor of London re-introduced the idea of releasing a Foreign Secretary's Christmas message, after Philip Hammond decided not to produce one in 2015.

Standing in front of a Christmas tree at the Foreign Office in London, Mr Johnson said: “We come now to the end of 2016 and I know that lots of people will be looking back at some of the gloomier bits about last year.

“We have still got a terrible civil war going on in Syria, we are seeing terrorist outrages taking place on our European continent.

“But I want you to know that British diplomats, British armed forces, British security services, British intelligence services are working the whole time to keep this country safe and to tackle these problems at source."

He added: “In case you are feeling too downcast this Christmas, don't forget that overall the people of this planet are living longer, they are living in better health, they are better educated than ever before, particularly women.

“I can tell you that global Britain is leading that effort. So I hope that cheers you up.”