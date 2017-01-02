Boris Johnson has used his first Daily Telegraph column of 2017 to take aim at European judges who he claims have forced a "pointless and expensive burden on millions of people".

The Foreign Secretary said it was "insane" that a 2014 ruling on motor insurance by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) could force Britons to buy insurance for a "vast menagerie of vehicles" including quad bikes and mobility scooters.

The Government is now consulting on how to square the decision with UK law.

Compulsory insurance was introduced on the roads to make sure victims of serious road accidents received compensation for lost wages, specialist treatment and their injuries and to avoid individuals going bankrupt when faced by large claims for damages.

The case concerned Slovenian Damijan Vnuk, who was knocked off a ladder by a tractor trailer being driven on private farmland.

A Slovenian court said insurance laws only covered the tractor when it was being used for transport, but European judges disagreed.

Lawyers believe compulsory insurance for vehicles on private property is an "inevitable conclusion" of the ECJ's ruling that the law should cover "the normal function" of any vehicle that does not run on rails.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Mr Johnson said: "It seems to mean anything from dodgems to Segways to scooters to your granny’s motorised bath-chair.

"This kiddie quad bike insurance law is a perfect example of both the over-regulation that has sapped the competitiveness of the EU and burdened it with low growth and high unemployment, and the judicial activism of the ECJ.

"What has it got to do with the so‑called single market, whether I tootle around my garden on an undersized quad bike?"

Such "undemocratic law‑making" made him glad Britain had voted for Brexit, he added.

An analysis by Weightmans law firm said it was "inevitable" the ruling would extend to private property.

"The ruling could lead to a stream of cases dealing with how you determine 'the normal function' of a vehicle and indeed how far the definition of 'vehicle' extends," it said.

"Certainly a number of previously uninsured vehicles will now potentially be in the frame including, for example, fork lift trucks, Segways, invalid carriages, sit-on lawnmowers and many others."

The Motorsport Industry Association, in a letter to The Times, said that "implementing this ruling would, at a stroke, wipe out legal motor sport activity".

The Department for Transport's impact assessment document on how to implement the judges' ruling – either by changing UK law to incorporate it as-is, or, the preferred option, by changing the law to encompass the way the EU plans to accommodate the ruling EU-wide – runs to more than 40 pages.

Its accompanying consultation document, released on 20 December, is 50 pages. The consultation ends on 31 March this year.

In it, Andrew Jones MP said the Government had "serious misgivings" about how the Vnuk judgement had broadened the scope of the EU's directive on motor insurance, the over-arching set of rules that allow hauliers and holidaymakers to travel more easily across the continent.

He said: "As the European Commission itself has recognised, the judgement has generated some potentially costly consequences.

"Unless, and until, the directive is actually amended, we are faced with a position where we must comply with European law as determined in the Vnuk judgement for as long as we are a member of the EU."

Mr Johnson added: "It is a principle of EU law that it has 'direct effect'. As soon as the Court of Justice has spoken – wham – the entire 500 million people of the EU are subject to the force field of their will.

"And unless the member state governments take steps to bring their own law into line, they can be sued themselves."