Boxing Day railway shutdown not our responsibility, Government says

The widespread Boxing Day disruption on the railways is not the Government's responsibility, the Department for Transport has said.

Large parts of the country will be without a rail service, while those operators that do provide a service will only provide limited trains.

But ahead of the nationwide disruption a Department for Transport spokesperson said the shutdown was a “matter for train operators” and not ministers.

Labour accused the Conservatives of “hypocrisy”, saying they complained about the issue while in opposition, but have done nothing to rectify it after getting into Government.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Deciding the level of service on specific days is a matter for train operators.

“But we know some passengers want to travel on Boxing Day, and that's why we have worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises on that day, and that the scope for Boxing Day services is considered when we are planning future franchises.

"Network Rail and train companies have ensured that a large part of the railway will remain open over the Christmas/New Year period and alternative routes are provided where the lines are closed for essential engineering work, and that these are communicated properly to the public."

The railways were privatised under Conservative rule, giving companies the decision on train levels in different franchise areas.

However, the Government sets the franchising framework and regulates the overall system.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said the Conservatives have had six years to sort out the recurring issue.

“Tory ministers' handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break,” Mr McDonald said.

“In opposition the Tories attacked the Boxing Day rail shutdown. They've now had more than six years to do something about it but haven't.

UK news in pictures







15 show all UK news in pictures



























1/15 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

2/15 21 December 2016 Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin Reuters

3/15 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

4/15 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

5/15 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

6/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

7/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

8/15 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

9/15 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

10/15 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

11/15 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

12/15 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

13/15 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

14/15 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

15/15 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

“Their lack of action, even despite the chaos of previous years, gives the impression they don't really care about it at all. The Tory hypocrisy on this issue is astounding.”

Rail operators which are not running services on Boxing Day include Arriva Trains Wales, c2C, CrossCountry, East Midlands, Grand Central, Great Northern, Great Western, London Midland, Northern Rail, South West, Thameslink, TransPennine Express and Virgin