There could be a one in three chance that Brexit negotiations will end with no deal between the UK and the European Union, resulting in "serious economic disruption and a degree of legal chaos", the author of Article 50 has warned.

Lord Kerr also suggested that leaving the EU could result in a "decade of delay and disruption" for Britain, which would damage investment, economic growth and employment.

The former diplomat, who negotiated European deals for both Margaret Thatcher and John Major, made the comments as he considered a number of possible outcomes for the UK following the vote to leave in 2016

Lord Kerr, who has served as UK ambassador to both the EU and the US, warned if no agreement was reached on the terms of Brexit, and no extension to the talks was agreed, the UK would have to leave the EU anyway.

David Davis: 'Parliament will have a say at every stage' of Brexit negotiation

He said the possibility of this happening could be "as much as 25 per cent or maybe more", adding: "I think there may actually be a one in three chance of no deal."

Lord Kerr wrote Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which Theresa May will trigger in March to start the UK's formal departure process.

During a lecture at Glasgow University, he told how he is "pretty confident" the UK's exit will not result in the break-up of the EU.

He warned that the financial negotiations about leaving would be "very nasty".

Reports have suggested the UK could be presented with a "divorce bill" by the European Commission which could be as much as £50 billion to £60 billion.

Lord Kerr said: "Article 50 is not about trade, it is about divorce. It's about paying the bills, dividing the property. The money negotiation is going to be a very nasty negotiation."

He went on to predict there will be "no serious negotiations before the autumn", adding he expects "this calendar year will be mainly spent in a furious battle about money".

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Going on to outline some of the possible outcomes from Brexit, Lord Kerr said there was about a 25 per cent probability the UK will leave Europe in 2019 with an agreed Article 50 financial settlement , a "substantive framework" setting out future relationships and a "degree of progress on the trade negotiations Mrs May says she want".

There is about the same chance the UK will leave in 2019 but with only a "thin framework and not much progress made on trade", he said.

Another scenario is that Brexit talks could go "into extra-time", with an extension agreed to the two-year period for Article 50 negotiations. Lord Kerr said: "The probability is very low, probably about 10 per cent."

Another outcome he mooted was "no deal at all" with Britain and the EU in a "deadlock on money" and forced to go to the courts to try to resolve the situation.

This would mean "we leave anyway", he said, adding: "As Article 50 says, if there is no agreement and no extension, the departing country departs.

"So, out we go into serious economic disruption and a degree of legal chaos."

He also warned that talks with the dozens of nations the EU has trade agreements with would not be able to take place until the Brexit process has been completed, telling the audience: "We can expect, I'm afraid, a decade of delay and disruption with investment, economic growth and employment lower than they would have been."

A paper produced by Holyrood ministers arguing for either the UK, or Scotland on its own, to be able to remain in the single market was "rather impressive" Lord Kerr said.

He added this "serious and substantive white paper" from the Scottish Government, setting out proposals for mitigating the impact of Brexit, "seems to have been ignored" by the Westminster administration.



Press Association