Brexit faces potential court challenge over 'technical flaw' in way Article 50 was triggered

There could be a “technical flaw” in the way Article 50 was triggered which could make it vulnerable to a challenge in court, the National Assembly for Wales has been told.

In a plenary session, Baroness Eluned Morgan, the shadow minister for Wales in the House of Lords, said that the European Union (Notification of Withdrawl) Act did not actually notify the EU of the UK's decision to leave the union.

Following the passage of the act in Parliament, Theresa May sent a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk telling him of the UK's intention to leave, which is widely believed to have triggered Article 50.

But lawyers have pointed out that even if Parliament voted to trigger Article 50 and start the exit process, the wording of the Act did not have the desired effect.

The court case brought by philanthropist Gina Miller established that the referendum was not in itself a constitutional decision to leave the EU and that Parliament would have to vote on the matter.

And, writing in Counsel Magazine, lawyer David Wolchover described the triggering of Article 50 as "an illusion" with no legal basis.

Baroness Morgan asked the Welsh Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford, if he agreed "that the Act which triggered the Brexit process could have a technical flaw in it".

"In that whilst the Act authorises the Prime Minister to notify the EU that we intend to leave, it does not, as it is written, indicate that we should leave.

“I understand that coming from an EU enthusiast like me that is going to sound like a ruse for stopping us to leave the EU but it is not. It’s a genuine question of whether the act as it is drafted could be challenged in court.”

She also asked Mr Drakeford whether he would be prepared to seek clarification from the Government's legal experts.

Responding to the question, Mr Drakeford said he was aware of the "potential technical flaw" and that some of the UK's most senior lawyers also shared that view.

He said: “I am aware of the point that she makes about this potential technical flaw in Article 50 legislation.

“There are a group of lawyers, there is one in my constituency, who has argued very much so that there is a technical problem with the Act of Parliament that was passed by the UK.

“I know that they have taken this view to the [European] Commission and I know that it is shared by some very senior previous Law Lords for example.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 5 July 2017 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking after being awarded an honorary degree at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh AFP/Getty

2/30 5 July 2017 Spectators are led in on day three of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club PA

3/30 4 July 2017 Queen Elizabeth II talks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse PA

4/30 4 July 2017 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, with his wife Kati Mackinlay, leave Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he faced charges over his 2015 general election expenses PA

5/30 3 July 2017 Security staff with dogs before the start of play at Wimbledon Reuters

6/30 2 July 2017 Competitors take part in the first ever Ironman triathlon to be held in Scotland. Almost 2000 competitors took part in the grueling swim, cycle and road race which ended in Holyrood park. The swimming section was held at Preston Links in Prestonpans. PA

7/30 1 July 2017 People hold placards reading 'Wot A DisMay' and 'Not One Day More' as they take part in an anti-austerity demonstration outside Parliament in London, Britain. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration against British Government and called to end austerity, further cuts and privatisation. EPA

8/30 30 June 2017 A screen displaying an image of Martyn Hett outside Stockport Town Hall as mourners arrive for his funeral on June 30, 2017 in Stockport, England. Twenty-nine year old Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after attending an Ariana Grande concert Getty Images

9/30 29 June 2017 Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on June 29, 2017 in London, England. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced that the Competitions and Markets Authority is to conduct a further six-month investigation into Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky. Getty Images

10/30 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

11/30 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

12/30 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

13/30 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

14/30 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

15/30 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

16/30 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

17/30 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

18/30 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

19/30 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

20/30 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

21/30 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

22/30 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

23/30 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

24/30 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

25/30 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

26/30 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

27/30 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

28/30 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

29/30 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

30/30 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

“We will make sure that we get a view from Welsh Government lawyers."

However he said he wondered if people talking about the possible error in the Act were "mistaking the law for the politics of this matter".

"Even if there is a technical flaw in the way the Act may have been put together whether the political majority that was in favour of the purpose of that Act will not in the end be found to be more significant," Mr Drakeford said.

Under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, member states wishing to leave the EU must do so in accordance with their relevant constitutional requirements.