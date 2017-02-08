MPs have voted against guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens in the UK before Theresa May triggers Article 50.

By 332 votes to 290, a majority of 42, MPs voted down an amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which was brought by Labour’s Harriet Harman.

It would have ensured that all EU citizens legally living in the UK on June 23 - the date of the EU referendum - would have their right to stay protected.

Here is the full list of MPs who voted against guaranteeing EU citizens’ rights – followed below it by a list of those who voted for the amendment

Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford)

Heidi Allen (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)

Sir David Amess (Conservative - Southend West)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)

Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Stephen Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)

John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)

Gavin Barwell (Conservative - Croydon Central)

Guto Bebb (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Sir Henry Bellingham (Conservative - North West Norfolk)

Richard Benyon (Conservative - Newbury)

Sir Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)

Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)

James Berry (Conservative - Kingston and Surbiton)

Andrew Bingham (Conservative - High Peak)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Nicola Blackwood (Conservative - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate)

Nick Boles (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)

Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough)

Victoria Borwick (Conservative - Kensington)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)

Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Sir Julian Brazier (Conservative - Canterbury)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)

James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon)

Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)

Sir Simon Burns (Conservative - Chelmsford)

David Burrowes (Conservative - Enfield, Southgate)

Alistair Burt (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)

Neil Carmichael (Conservative - Stroud)

Douglas Carswell (UK Independence Party - Clacton)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)

Sir William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)

James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

Dr Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)

Oliver Colvile (Conservative - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)

Byron Davies (Conservative - Gower)

Chris Davies (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)

David T. C. Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)

Dr James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)

Glyn Davies (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Eastleigh)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Nigel Dodds (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast North)

Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

Flick Drummond (Conservative - Portsmouth South)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Sir Alan Duncan (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)

Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)

Tom Elliott (Ulster Unionist Party - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)

Jane Ellison (Conservative - Battersea)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)

Charlie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)

Graham Evans (Conservative - Weaver Vale)

Nigel Evans (Conservative - Ribble Valley)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)

Sir Michael Fallon (Conservative - Sevenoaks)

Suella Fernandes (Conservative - Fareham)

Frank Field (Labour - Birkenhead)

Mark Field (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)

Dr Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Richard Fuller (Conservative - Bedford)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)

Sir Edward Garnier (Conservative - Harborough)

David Gauke (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)

Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)

Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald)

James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)

Justine Greening (Conservative - Putney)

Dominic Grieve (Conservative - Beaconsfield)

Andrew Griffiths (Conservative - Burton)

Ben Gummer (Conservative - Ipswich)

Sam Gyimah (Conservative - East Surrey)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)

Philip Hammond (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)

Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Richard Harrington (Conservative - Watford)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

Sir Alan Haselhurst (Conservative - Saffron Walden)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Sir Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)

Peter Heaton-Jones (Conservative - North Devon)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)

Kate Hoey (Labour - Vauxhall)

George Hollingbery (Conservative - Meon Valley)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)

Kelvin Hopkins (Labour - Luton North)

Kris Hopkins (Conservative - Keighley)

Sir Gerald Howarth (Conservative - Aldershot)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley)

Ben Howlett (Conservative - Bath)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)

Nick Hurd (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Stewart Jackson (Conservative - Peterborough)

Margot James (Conservative - Stourbridge)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Dr Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)

Joseph Johnson (Conservative - Orpington)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Seema Kennedy (Conservative - South Ribble)

Danny Kinahan (Ulster Unionist Party - South Antrim)

Simon Kirby (Conservative - Brighton, Kemptown)

Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull)

Sir Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne)

Mark Lancaster (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)

Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)

Dr Phillip Lee (Conservative - Bracknell)

Jeremy Lefroy (Conservative - Stafford)

Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)

Charlotte Leslie (Conservative - Bristol North West)

Sir Oliver Letwin (Conservative - West Dorset)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)

Dr Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)

David Lidington (Conservative - Aylesbury)

Peter Lilley (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)

Karen Lumley (Conservative - Redditch)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)

David Mackintosh (Conservative - Northampton South)

Anne Main (Conservative - St Albans)

Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)

Dr Tania Mathias (Conservative - Twickenham)

Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)

Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)

Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)

Anne Milton (Conservative - Guildford)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)

Nicky Morgan (Conservative - Loughborough)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)

David Mowat (Conservative - Warrington South)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)

Dr Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)

Sarah Newton (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

David Nuttall (Conservative - Bury North)

Dr Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)

George Osborne (Conservative - Tatton)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)

Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)

Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)

Claire Perry (Conservative - Devizes)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)

Sir Eric Pickles (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth)

Dr Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)

Mark Prisk (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)

Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)

Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)

Amber Rudd (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)

David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield)

Antoinette Sandbach (Conservative - Eddisbury)

Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)

Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)

David Simpson (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)

Keith Simpson (Conservative - Broadland)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)

Sir Nicholas Soames (Conservative - Mid Sussex)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)

Anna Soubry (Conservative - Broxtowe)

Dame Caroline Spelman (Conservative - Meriden)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South)

Rory Stewart (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)

Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)

Gisela Stuart (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))

Sir Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Sir Hugo Swire (Conservative - East Devon)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)

David Tredinnick (Conservative - Bosworth)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)

Andrew Turner (Conservative - Isle of Wight)

Andrew Tyrie (Conservative - Chichester)

Edward Vaizey (Conservative - Wantage)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)

Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)

Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North)

David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)

Dame Angela Watkinson (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)

James Wharton (Conservative - Stockton South)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

Chris White (Conservative - Warwick and Leamington)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Cardiff North)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)

Rob Wilson (Conservative - Reading East)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)

Dr Sarah Wollaston (Conservative - Totnes)

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)

...and the MPs who voted in favour of guaranteeing EU citizens' rights

Diane Abbott (Labour - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)

Heidi Alexander (Labour - Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Graham Allen (Labour - Nottingham North)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

David Anderson (Labour - Blaydon)

Richard Arkless (Scottish National Party - Dumfries and Galloway)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour (Co-op) - Leicester South)

Ian Austin (Labour - Dudley North)

Adrian Bailey (Labour (Co-op) - West Bromwich West)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Sir Kevin Barron (Labour - Rother Valley)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)

Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (Labour - City of Durham)

Tom Blenkinsop (Labour - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Philip Boswell (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Tracy Brabin (Labour - Batley and Spen)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat - Carshalton and Wallington)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Nicholas Brown (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Richard Burden (Labour - Birmingham, Northfield)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)

Andy Burnham (Labour - Leigh)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Ronnie Campbell (Labour - Blyth Valley)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Jenny Chapman (Labour - Darlington)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Kenneth Clarke (Conservative - Rushcliffe)

Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat - Sheffield, Hallam)

Ann Clwyd (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Vernon Coaker (Labour - Gedling)

Ann Coffey (Labour - Stockport)

Julie Cooper (Labour - Burnley)

Rosie Cooper (Labour - West Lancashire)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Labour - Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Sir David Crausby (Labour - Bolton North East)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Mary Creagh (Labour - Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) - Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)

Jim Cunningham (Labour - Coventry South)

Simon Danczuk (Independent - Rochdale)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) - Swansea West)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Gloria De Piero (Labour - Ashfield)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Stuart Blair Donaldson (Scottish National Party - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)

Jack Dromey (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)

Michael Dugher (Labour - Barnsley East)

Mark Durkan (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)

Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)

Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)

Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour (Co-op) - Islwyn)

Paul Farrelly (Labour - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Scottish National Party - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)

Robert Flello (Labour - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East)

Caroline Flint (Labour - Don Valley)

Paul Flynn (Labour - Newport West)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) - Ilford South)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)

Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party - North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside)

Helen Goodman (Labour - Bishop Auckland)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Kate Green (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)

David Hanson (Labour - Delyn)

Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

Sue Hayman (Labour - Workington)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)

Mark Hendrick (Labour (Co-op) - Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Stephen Hepburn (Labour - Jarrow)

Lady Hermon (Independent - North Down)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

Dr Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)

Alan Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Graham Jones (Labour - Hyndburn)

Helen Jones (Labour - Warrington North)

Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)

Susan Elan Jones (Labour - Clwyd South)

Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)

George Kerevan (Scottish National Party - East Lothian)

Calum Kerr (Scottish National Party - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)

Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat - North Norfolk)

David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Chris Leslie (Labour (Co-op) - Nottingham East)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)

Ivan Lewis (Labour - Bury South)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Ian C. Lucas (Labour - Wrexham)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Fiona Mactaggart (Labour - Slough)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour (Co-op) - Feltham and Heston)

John Mann (Labour - Bassetlaw)

Rob Marris (Labour - Wolverhampton South West)

Gordon Marsden (Labour - Blackpool South)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) - York Central)

Christian Matheson (Labour - City of Chester)

John Mc Nally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Callum McCaig (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Dr Alasdair McDonnell (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)

Natalie McGarry (Independent - Glasgow East)

Conor McGinn (Labour - St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)

Liz McInnes (Labour - Heywood and Middleton)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Jim McMahon (Labour (Co-op) - Oldham West and Royton)

Sir Alan Meale (Labour - Mansfield)

Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Dr Paul Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Madeleine Moon (Labour - Bridgend)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)

Greg Mulholland (Liberal Democrat - Leeds North West)

Roger Mullin (Scottish National Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Melanie Onn (Labour - Great Grimsby)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Kate Osamor (Labour (Co-op) - Edmonton)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Albert Owen (Labour - Ynys Môn)

Steven Paterson (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Teresa Pearce (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)

Stephen Pound (Labour - Ealing North)

Lucy Powell (Labour (Co-op) - Manchester Central)

John Pugh (Liberal Democrat - Southport)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour (Co-op) - Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour (Co-op) - Neath)

Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)

Emma Reynolds (Labour - Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour (Co-op) - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)

Margaret Ritchie (Social Democratic & Labour Party - South Down)

Angus Robertson (Scottish National Party - Moray)

Geoffrey Robinson (Labour - Coventry North West)

Steve Rotheram (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)

Joan Ryan (Labour - Enfield North)

Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)

Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Barry Sheerman (Labour (Co-op) - Huddersfield)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Paula Sherriff (Labour - Dewsbury)

Gavin Shuker (Labour (Co-op) - Luton South)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Dennis Skinner (Labour - Bolsover)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Ruth Smeeth (Labour - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Angela Smith (Labour - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Andrew Smith (Labour - Oxford East)

Owen Smith (Labour - Pontypridd)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour (Co-op) - Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Michelle Thomson (Independent - Edinburgh West)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)

Anna Turley (Labour (Co-op) - Redcar)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

Stephen Twigg (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, West Derby)

Chuka Umunna (Labour - Streatham)

Keith Vaz (Labour - Leicester East)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Tom Watson (Labour - West Bromwich East)

Mike Weir (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Dr Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party - Banff and Buchan)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Mark Williams (Liberal Democrat - Ceredigion)

Corri Wilson (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Phil Wilson (Labour - Sedgefield)

David Winnick (Labour - Walsall North)

Dame Rosie Winterton (Labour - Doncaster Central)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

John Woodcock (Labour (Co-op) - Barrow and Furness)

Iain Wright (Labour - Hartlepool)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)