The Government has suffered a second defeat in the House of Lords after peers backed a move to provide a "meaningful" vote on the final Brexit deal.

By 366 to 268, a majority 98, peers backed an amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill that will give MPs a final say at the end of negotiations with Brussels.

Ministers have already suffered a heavy defeat over the rights of EU nationals living in the UK to remain post-Brexit.

More follows...