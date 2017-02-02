Michael Gove is being urged to “make good on his promise” and back an amendment to the Article 50 Bill demanding the Government publish an analysis of the impact of Brexit on the NHS.

If successful the amendment would compel Downing Street to probe the effects of exiting the EU on the UK’s health service. It would also place pressure on those who claimed the NHS would benefit from £350m extra a week one Britain left the EU.

In a letter to the former Cabinet Minister, Chuka Ummuna, a Labour MP who chairs the campaigning organisation Vote Leave Watch, said Mr Gove “should have no hesitation” in voting for the amendment given he was co-chair of the Vote Leave Group.

During the referendum campaign prominent Leave advocates, including Mr Gove, travelled around the country on a battlebus promising voters a £350m-a-week spending bonanza for the health service.

Michael Gove says vote to Remain would make British public 'hostages' to the EU

But despite the NHS commitment having been one of the flagship pledges in the run-up to the referendum, ministers have, so far, made no mention of the proposed injection of cash in their plans for Britain’s exit from the EU.

The amendment to the European Union Notification of Withdrawal Bill – the legislation needed to invoke Article 50 - has the support of 52 MPs. Supporters include former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, and former Labour leadership contender Owen Smith. It will be decided on Friday whether the amendment goes forward.

In the letter to the former Justice Secretary, Mr Umunna, the chair of Vote Leave Watch and Labour MP, said: “I appreciate that you are no longer in Government. But as a backbencher with an apparently sincere wish to boost the resources available for our NHS, I cannot understand why you could not back this amendment.”

“Many of those who voted Leave, in party on the basis that extra monies would be put into the NHS, will consider the failure to make good on the Vote Leave NHS pledge to be a gross betrayal,” he added.

“So you can join me and dozens of other MPs from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens by adding your name to the amendment to show you intend to make good on your promise

“If you fail to do so, it will simply confirm to the British people the hollow cynicism of your promises about our National Health Service.”

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Norman Lamb, the Liberal Democrat MP and former health minister during the coalition, said his party have “come together with Labour and Green MPs to force the Government to come clean about whether or not Brexit will leave £350 million a week more to be spent on the NHS, as the Vote Leave campaign promised”.

He continued: “There is no reason whatsoever why Vote Leave MPs like Michael Gove shouldn’t join them – unless, that is, they are scared of being shown up for misleading the British public during the referendum.

“Our NHS is in dire need of extra funding, and all MPs, Remain or Leave, should get behind that.”