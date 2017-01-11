A proposed levy on skilled European Union (EU) workers has been called the “most idiotic thing to come out of a minister’s mouth since red, white and blue Brexit”.

Immigration minister Robert Goodwill told the Lords EU Home Affairs committee the government were considering introducing a £1,000 “immigration skills charge” for every EU citizen employed by a British company.

He said a similar charge was due to come into force for non-EU workers in April and they were studying the idea of extending it to skilled EU workers.

But the Liberal Democrats, who fiercely oppose leaving the Union, said the idea was the “most idiotic thing since red, white and blue Brexit”.

The party's Shadow Business Secretary Don Foster said: "Be under no illusions, this plan would kill off British businesses. The Conservatives used to represent business interests, they have now sacrificed them on the altar of populism.

“I’ve yet to meet a single business who would hire from abroad if they could find the skills they need here. The choice they are making is because of their demand to grow, not to abandon British workers."

He added: “Instead of pandering to anti-immigrant sentiment, the Government should be investing in schools, further education and training to ensure British citizens have the skills British business desperately needs.”

The Institute of Directors (IoD) warned against the move. Although employers accepted that immigration policy would change after Brexit the levy would “hit businesses who are dependent on skills from abroad”, it said.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, added that companies in the UK already face a "plethora of upfront costs".

He said: "Implementing this measure would be harmful to individual firms and overall growth, as it would make the UK less attractive to both investment and talent."

The Prime Minister's spokeswoman later appeared to distance Theresa May from the comments.

"There are a number of options that could be considered", she said.

Mr Goodwill also indicated that a route for seasonal agricultural workers was being weighed up.

Under a previous scheme, fruit and vegetable growers were allowed to employ Bulgarians and Romanians for up to six months at a time, with an annual quota of 21,250.

The programme closed when restrictions on migrants from the two countries were lifted at the start of 2014.

At the end of last year, Prime Minister Theresa May was ridiculed for claiming she wanted a “red, white and blue Brexit” when asked if she was leaning towards hard or soft Brexit.

Ms May was aiming to provoke a sense of national pride but Lib Dem leader Tim Farron dismissed it as “jingoistic claptrap”.

The Independent contacted the Home Office for comment but none had been received at the time of publication.

Additional reporting by Press Association