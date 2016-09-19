Jeremy Corbyn has insisted that Parliament should accept Brexit will happen and "work with it".

The Labour leader told the Independent that he wanted the UK to have "the best and closest possible relationship" with EU countries, but that would ultimately be one outside of the European Union.

"Of course it's going to be invoked," he said in reference to Article 50. “A referendum took place, and a decision was made by the British people. Parliament has to accept that decision and work with it.

"The red lines have to be: access to the European market, European Investment Bank, protection of maternity leave, paternity leave, minimum wage legislation. There has to be protection for people against workplace discrimination. Those issues to me are absolutely crucial."

During last week's Labour leadership debate Mr Corbyn referenced Norway as a country to look at when shaping the UK’s future, in order to protect its access to EU trade deals.

“I want the best and closest possible relationship with Europe which is as I said, access to their market, that’s important, vital, for industry all over Britain,” he said. "But it’s also protecting the gains we’ve made across Europe.”

Mr Corbyn’s call came on the same day Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said that Theresa May could be forced to hold a second referendum on leaving the EU.

Like the Labour leader, Mr Farron said he respected the result, but that the British public should be consulted again once there is a clearer idea of what Brexit will look like.

Tim Farron says Theresa May could be forced to hold a second EU referendum

“We trusted the British people on departure, in the referendum in June,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “We should now trust them with destination.

“The deal that will be settled for the future of the United Kingdom’s relationship with Europe, freedom of movement, the single market and everything else is utterly unclear.

"You don’t know what it is, I don’t know, the British people don’t know. I doubt even Theresa May knows.”