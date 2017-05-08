Labour's position on Brexit is 'unclear', Sadiq Khan says

The British public does not know what Labour’s position on Brexit is, Sadiq Khan has said.
The Mayor of London said voters were still “unclear” about the terms on which his party would seek to withdraw Britain from the EU.
He contrasted the uncertainty over Labour’s stance with the clarity about the position of the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.
“There is an issue on the doorstep, which is people are unclear about the Labour position [on Brexit] nationally," he told the New Statesman.
"Everyone’s clear about my position in London. You know where you stand with the Tories - extreme hard Brexit - you know where you stand with the Lib Dems: they wish the referendum had never happened and want a second one. People are less clear about Labour’s position nationally."
Despite the apparent criticism of his party’s top team, Mr Khan praised Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, for recognising “the importance of privileged access to the single market”.
"For too long voters were not clear about where Labour stood on Brexit, but I'm really pleased Keir's recent interventions have clarified our position”, Mr Khan said.
“We are staunchly opposed to the extreme hard Brexit the Tories want to lead us into, and a Labour government would fight to retain access to the single market and give a cast-iron guarantee to those EU citizens already living here that they are allowed to stay after Brexit.
"I look forward to working with Keir over the coming weeks to make sure voters know that a vote for Labour is Britain's last chance to stop the Tories' extreme hard Brexit."
UK General Election 2017
UK General Election 2017
-
1/42 18 April 2017
Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May
PA wire
-
2/42 18 April 2017
Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election
EPA
-
3/42 18 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election
Getty Images
-
4/42 18 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation
Getty Images
-
5/42 18 April 2017
Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election
Getty
-
6/42 18 April 2017
A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8
Getty Images
-
7/42 18 April 2017
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase
Getty Images
-
8/42 19 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign
PA wire
-
9/42 19 April 2017
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament
Getty Images
-
10/42 19 April 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England
Getty Images
-
11/42 20 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo
PA wire
-
12/42 21 April 2017
Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England
Getty Images
-
13/42 21 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign
PA
-
14/42 24 April 2017
A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
15/42 24 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore.
PA
-
16/42 24 April 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
17/42 24 April 2017
The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
18/42 24 April 2017
Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
19/42 24 April 2017
The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
20/42 25 April 2017
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit
PA wire
-
21/42 25 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales
PA wire
-
22/42 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
23/42 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool
Getty
-
24/42 29 April 2017
A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
25/42 29 April 2017
Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland
Getty
-
26/42 29 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland
Getty Images
-
27/42 29 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London
Getty Images
-
28/42 29 April 2017
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London
Reuters
-
29/42 30 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford
Getty
-
30/42 2 May 2017
Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
31/42 2 May 2017
Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
32/42 2 May 2017
Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London
EPA
-
33/42 2 May 2017
Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election
PA
-
34/42 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail
Richard Vernalls/PA Wire
-
35/42 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate
PA Wire
-
36/42 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
37/42 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
38/42 2 May 2017
A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
-
39/42 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England
Getty Images
-
40/42 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8
Getty Images
-
41/42 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Reuters
-
42/42 2 May 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Dylan Martinez/PA Wire
Labour has said the UK should seek to remain in the single market but has also said it accepts the need for an end to freedom of movement – two aims that have typically been seen as contradictory.
EU officials have made clear that single market membership requires states to accept freedom of goods, services and movement of people.
Asked about Labour’s election prospects, the London Mayor said: “The polls show a massive lead for the Conservative Party, that’s the reason Theresa May called an election.
"She thinks she can win a massive majority. If she wins a massive majority it means that she can negotiate an extreme hard Brexit, impose further cuts to our police and the NHS."
Mr Khan had earlier told The Independent it would be “tough” for Labour to win the election but insisted it is “not impossible” that Jeremy Corbyn will be the country’s next prime minister.
- More about:
- Sadiq Khan
- Brexit
- keir starmer
- Labour
- General Election 2017