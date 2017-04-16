Brexit Secretary David Davis has been accused of being “taken hostage by the hard Right” after it emerged he once sang the praises of the single market and the EU customs union.

The MP, who campaigned for Leave during the referendum, has been attacked for pursing a hard Brexit – meaning sacrificing access to the single market to end freedom of movement – without a clear plan for an alternative deal in place.

In a January speech which partially laid out the Government’s plan for Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said it would pursue hard Brexit to get a “clean break” from the EU and will instead focus on pursuing international trade deals outside Europe.

The UK has just two years to negotiate a trade deal with the EU, which then has to be ratified by the other 27 member states, before it crashes out of the union and is forced to resort to WTO (World Trade Organisation) tariff arrangements.

Currently 44 per cent of the UK’s exports – £220bn out of £510bn – go to the EU which are currently tariff-free.

Analysis done by The Independent suggests that using WTO standard tariffs could cost British exporters roughly £4.5bn per year.

But it has since emerged that Mr Davis was once in favour of the EU single market which he hailed as a “success” and said remaining in the customs union would help British businesses, the Mail on Sunday reported.

During a broadly Eurosceptic speech in November 2012, Mr Davis the EU “has enjoyed some successes, namely the single market and of course the enlargement which has brought a number of countries with troubled histories into the modern, democratic world.”

“My preference would be that we should remain within the customs union of the EU [even though we would] give up some freedoms in terms of negotiating our trading arrangements with third countries,” he said.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

“The advantage would be that our manufacturers would not face complex and punitive rules-of-origin tariffs.”

But since the referendum, EU leaders have warned that they will not allow the UK to “cherry-pick” the elements of the deal they want.

Both freedom of movement and the single market are two of the “four freedoms” that the EU considers the founding principles of the union – and you cannot have one without the other.

Labour backbencher and former shadow Business Secretary Chuka Umunna, who currently chairs Vote Leave Watch, said the Brexit secretary must explain why he appears to have changed his mind.

He said: “The 2012 version of David Davis recognised the real problems that could emerge if we leave the customs union. Businesses will be hit by ‘punitive’ rules of origin, which vastly increase tariffs and red tape on companies trying to export to the EU.

“The Brexit Secretary needs to explain why he has changed his mind, why we should be leaving the single market and customs union when he admits they have been “successes”, and what evidence his department has that doing so will not damage our economy.

“David Davis’s U-turn suggests that … he, like the Prime Minister, has been taken hostage by the hard Right of the Tory Party.”

A source close to Mr Davis told the newspaper Mr Umunna should not “rake over” speeches made in 2012 and that he had set a “number of different ways the UK might thrive if it chose to leave the EU”.

“He is now a member of a Government that is determined to respect the referendum result, build a new partnership with the EU and forge new trading links with the rest of the world rather than spend its time having the same old arguments,” they added.