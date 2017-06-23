The European Union has torpedoed Theresa May’s offer on the future rights of 3m EU citizens in the UK, warning it would make their situation “worse”.

“The UK’s offer is below our expectations and risks worsening the situation for our citizens,” said Donald Tusk, the EU Council’s president.

The critical verdict suggests the Prime Minister will have to go back to the drawing board in order to get talks going on future trade after Brexit – as she desperately wants.

Earlier this week, Britain caved in to the EU’s insistence that the fate of citizens in other EU countries must be settled before negotiations on its “future relationship” can begin.

But, speaking a few moments later, Ms May insisted her offer was “fair and serious” and would give EU citizens the certainty they needed.

More follows…