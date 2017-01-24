In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that Theresa May must consult Parliament before triggering Britain's exit from the European Union, attention will inevitably shift to those MPs who now have the power to reject the Government's plan.
Some MPs have indicated they will vote against triggering Article 50 when it comes to a Commons vote.
Few Conservative MPs are likely to vote against the bill, with former chancellor Ken Clarke the only one to have said he will.
Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has also said he plans to vote against the Government bill.
Supreme Court Brexit Challenge
Supreme Court Brexit Challenge
-
1/13
People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London
Reuters
-
2/13
Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing
Getty
-
3/13
A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court
Getty
-
4/13
Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court
Getty
-
5/13
Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50
Getty
-
6/13
The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50
Getty
-
7/13
Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin
Getty
-
8/13
Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London
EPA
-
9/13
Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union
PA wire
-
10/13
A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London
Reuters
-
11/13
A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London
Reuters
-
12/13
Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court
Getty
-
13/13
A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London
Reuters
Some MPs are planning to go against their constituency's vote in the EU referendum.
Labour MP Owen Smith, who lost a leadership challenge to Jeremy Corbyn, has also said he plans to defy his Pontypridd constituency's leave vote.
Here are all the MPs who have suggested they will vote against the activation of Article 50, which triggers the mechanism by which a country must exit the union within two years.
Conservative
Ken Clarke - Rushcliffe
Labour
Chris Bryant - Rhondda (voted leave)
Neil Coyle - Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Geraint Davies - Swansea West (voted leave)
Thangam Debbonaire - Bristol West
Helen Hayes - Dulwich and West Norwood
Peter Kyle - Hove
David Lammy - Tottenham
Tulip Siddiq - Hampstead and Kilburn
Owen Smith - Pontypridd (voted leave)
Catherine West - Hornsey and Wood Green
Daniel Zeichner - Cambridge
Liberal Democrat
Tom Brake - Carshalton and Wallington (voted leave)
Alistair Carmichael - Orkney and Shetland
Nick Clegg - Sheffield Hallam
Tim Farron - Westmorland and Lonsdale
Sarah Olney - Richmond Park and North Kingston
Mark Williams - Ceredigion
Scottish National Party
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh - Ochil and South Perthshire
Richard Arkless - Dumfries and Galloway
Hannah Bardell - Livingston
Mhari Black - Paisley and Renfrewshire South
Ian Blackford - Ross, Skye and Lochaber
Kirsty Blackman - Aberdeen North
Philip Boswell - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Deidre Brock - Edinburgh North and Leith
Alan Brown - Kilmarnock and Loudoun
Lisa Cameron - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Douglas Chapman - Dunfermline and West Fife
Joanna Cherry - Edinburgh South West
Ronnie Cowan - Inverclyde
Angela Crawley - Lanark and Hamilton East
Martyn Day - Linlithgow and East Falkirk
Martin Docherty - West Dunbartonshire
Stuart Donaldson - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Marion Fellows - Motherwell and Wishaw
Margaret Ferrier - Rutherglen and Hamilton West
Stephen Gethins - North East Fife
Patricia Gibson - North Ayrshire and Arran
Patrick Grady - Glasgow North
Peter Grant - Glenrothes
Neil Gray - Airdrie and Shotts
Drew Hendry - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Stewart Hosie - Dundee East
George Kerevan - East Lothian
Calum Kerr - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Chris Law - Dundee West
Angus MacNeil - Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Callum McCraig - Aberdeen South
Stewart McDonald - Glasgow South
Stuart McDonald - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Anne McLaughlin - Glasgow North East
John McNally - Falkirk
Carol Monaghan - Glasgow North West
Paul Monaghan - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Roger Mullin - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Gavin Newlands - Paisley and Renfrewshire North
John Nicolson - East Dunbartonshire
Brendan O'Hara - Argyll and Bute
Kirsten Oswald - East Renfrewshire
Steven Paterson - Stirling
Alex Salmond - Gordon
Tommy Sheppard - Edinburgh East
Christopher Stephens - Glasgow South West
Alison Thewliss - Glasgow Central
Owen Thompson - Midlothian
Michael Weir - Angus
Elidh Whiteford - Banff and Buchan
Philippa Whitford - Central Ayrshire
Corri Wilson - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
Pete Wishart - Perth and North Perthshire
Social Democratic and Labour Party (Northern Ireland)
Mark Durkan - Foyle
Alasdair McDonnell (South Belfast
Margaret Ritchie - South Down
- More about:
- Brexit
- Theresa May
- Article 50