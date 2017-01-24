In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that Theresa May must consult Parliament before triggering Britain's exit from the European Union, attention will inevitably shift to those MPs who now have the power to reject the Government's plan.

Some MPs have indicated they will vote against triggering Article 50 when it comes to a Commons vote.

Few Conservative MPs are likely to vote against the bill, with former chancellor Ken Clarke the only one to have said he will.

Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has also said he plans to vote against the Government bill.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

Some MPs are planning to go against their constituency's vote in the EU referendum.

Labour MP Owen Smith, who lost a leadership challenge to Jeremy Corbyn, has also said he plans to defy his Pontypridd constituency's leave vote.

Here are all the MPs who have suggested they will vote against the activation of Article 50, which triggers the mechanism by which a country must exit the union within two years.

Conservative

Ken Clarke - Rushcliffe

Labour

Chris Bryant - Rhondda (voted leave)

Neil Coyle - Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Geraint Davies - Swansea West (voted leave)

Thangam Debbonaire - Bristol West

Helen Hayes - Dulwich and West Norwood

Peter Kyle - Hove

David Lammy - Tottenham

Tulip Siddiq - Hampstead and Kilburn

Owen Smith - Pontypridd (voted leave)

Catherine West - Hornsey and Wood Green

Daniel Zeichner - Cambridge

Liberal Democrat

Tom Brake - Carshalton and Wallington (voted leave)

Alistair Carmichael - Orkney and Shetland

Nick Clegg - Sheffield Hallam

Tim Farron - Westmorland and Lonsdale

Sarah Olney - Richmond Park and North Kingston

Mark Williams - Ceredigion

Scottish National Party

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh - Ochil and South Perthshire

Richard Arkless - Dumfries and Galloway

Hannah Bardell - Livingston

Mhari Black - Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Ian Blackford - Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Kirsty Blackman - Aberdeen North

Philip Boswell - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Deidre Brock - Edinburgh North and Leith

Alan Brown - Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Lisa Cameron - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Douglas Chapman - Dunfermline and West Fife

Joanna Cherry - Edinburgh South West

Ronnie Cowan - Inverclyde

Angela Crawley - Lanark and Hamilton East

Martyn Day - Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Martin Docherty - West Dunbartonshire

Stuart Donaldson - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Marion Fellows - Motherwell and Wishaw

Margaret Ferrier - Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Stephen Gethins - North East Fife

Patricia Gibson - North Ayrshire and Arran

Patrick Grady - Glasgow North

Peter Grant - Glenrothes

Neil Gray - Airdrie and Shotts

Drew Hendry - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Stewart Hosie - Dundee East

George Kerevan - East Lothian

Calum Kerr - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Chris Law - Dundee West

Angus MacNeil - Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Callum McCraig - Aberdeen South

Stewart McDonald - Glasgow South

Stuart McDonald - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Anne McLaughlin - Glasgow North East

John McNally - Falkirk

Carol Monaghan - Glasgow North West

Paul Monaghan - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Roger Mullin - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Gavin Newlands - Paisley and Renfrewshire North

John Nicolson - East Dunbartonshire

Brendan O'Hara - Argyll and Bute

Kirsten Oswald - East Renfrewshire

Steven Paterson - Stirling

Alex Salmond - Gordon

Tommy Sheppard - Edinburgh East

Christopher Stephens - Glasgow South West

Alison Thewliss - Glasgow Central

Owen Thompson - Midlothian

Michael Weir - Angus

Elidh Whiteford - Banff and Buchan

Philippa Whitford - Central Ayrshire

Corri Wilson - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Pete Wishart - Perth and North Perthshire

Social Democratic and Labour Party (Northern Ireland)

Mark Durkan - Foyle

Alasdair McDonnell (South Belfast

Margaret Ritchie - South Down