Brexit: Bill to launch withdrawal talks could be revealed by end of week

The Bill which Parliament will vote on to give its backing to the official launch of Brexit talks could be revealed by the end of the week.

Government sources told The Independent the hotly anticipated legislation will likely be published just days after the Supreme Court makes a landmark ruling on the issue on Tuesday.

The Bill which MPs will vote on before the end of March is likely to be the centre of a major Commons wrangle, as it marks the last parliamentary hurdle for Theresa May as she moves to fire the starting gun on Brexit.

At the weekend Labour signalled it is already planning at least two potential attempts to amend the Bill in a bid to give Parliament more grip on the Prime Minister's rush to exit door, even some Tories are pushing Ms May to be more accountable for her actions.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule that Theresa May must give Parliament a vote on triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, beginning a two-year countdown to Brexit during which terms of a new relationship with the EU must be agreed, after Ms May had originally wanted to use Royal Prerogative powers to do it herself.

After losing the initial case at the High Court, Ms May tasked officials to prepare a range of possible options for legislation to be put before Parliament for a vote.

A Government source said: "The detail of the judgement is going to be very important in terms of the precise course of action the Government will be taking when it comes to any legislation and that needs to be digested very quickly.

"It will takes a couple of days to fully digest the judgement and determine what the response will be. Officials can work quickly but they won't be able to work miracles to bring it out on the morning."

The well-placed source added: "We need to look at the issues that arise and after that we can make a decision pretty swiftly. I don't think it's unreasonable to expect the Bill to be published later in the week."

One potential route would be to give MPs a motion just a few sentences long to vote on, minimising the breadth of the debate that would precede a vote on it and making it harder to amend by opposition MPs.

The source went on: "It's an advantage to have a short bill, in a sense that it is clear and, of course, it makes it more difficult to amend.

"The disadvantages are, there may be other litigations going on, about the European Economic Area for example, and whether there's a possibility that case could cause complications for a narrow piece of legislation, with some believing it may mean you then need further legislation down the line.

"But overall, there are advantages in making it clear, straight forward and getting on with the job."

Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Labour was likely to seek to attach amendments to whatever piece of legislation to trigger Article 50 ministers bring forward.

He told The Independent on Sunday that one amendment would see Labour demand the Government publish the plan, laid out in Ms May’s speech, in a document that can be scrutinised and debated by Parliament, something Downing Street has signalled it does not intend to do.

Another potential Labour amendment would seek to set the terms of the vote in Parliament that Ms May has promised on the terms of the eventual Brexit deal that Prime Minister’s finally agrees.