An investigation is underway into the spending returns of the two main campaign groups in the EU referendum.

The Electoral Commission said both Britain Stronger in Europe and Vote Leave had not delivered all necessary invoices and receipts, as well as leaving necessary details out of submissions.

Bob Posner, its director of political finance and regulation, said: “It is disappointing that some campaigners, including both lead campaigners, appear to have not fully reported all their spending as they should have.

“Missing spending details undermines transparency and makes the returns harder for the public to understand.

Farage forced to admit EU referendum was only 'advisory'

“Where it appears campaigners have not fulfilled their legal obligations, we have begun and will continue to take action to deal with this.”

He said officials had to call campaigners “to explain their returns” and improve the information given, and would continue examinations until they are satisfied records are complete and accurate.

The Liberal Democrats’ spending return was also missing details including invoices, receipts and supplier names and one group, the European Movement of the UK Limited, declared a total spend of £329,000 but has supplied payment details of only £290,000.

Labour Leave and Ukip submitted returns with discrepancies in the way they reported the same campaigning activity, the Electoral Commission said

Peter Harris, the owner of Butlins, delivered his spending return late and without the required audit report after launching a £500,000 pro-Brexit campaign, and Conservatives IN also gave a donation report after the deadline.

EU referendum - in pictures







18 show all EU referendum - in pictures

































1/18 A woman in a wheelchair with British and European Union flags shows her support for the United Kingdom to remain in the European Union on the day of the EU Referendum in Gibraltar Getty Images

2/18 A polling station being used in the EU referendum at Batley Town Hall in the constituency Labour MP Jo Cox PA

3/18 People arrive to vote in the EU Referendum at the Library where British MP Jo Cox was shot and fatally wounded last week in Birstall EPA

4/18 A man arrives to vote at a polling station for the Referendum on the European Union in north London REUTERS

5/18 Voters queue to enter a polling station at Trinity Church in Golders Green in London Getty Images

6/18 British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron leave after voting in the EU Referendum at Central Methodist Hall, Westminster Getty Images

7/18 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn cast his vote at a polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington Getty Images

8/18 Chelsea pensioners arrive at a polling station near to the Royal Chelsea Hospital PA

9/18 A woman wearing an "I'm In" t-shirt, promoting the official "Remain" campaign, leaves a polling station in London AFP/Getty Images

10/18 People queuing outside a polling station on Amott Road in London PA

11/18 Scotland's First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, react as leave after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall in east Glasgow AFP/Getty Images

12/18 A man wearing a European themed cycling jersey leaves after voting at a polling station for the Referendum on the European Union in north London REUTERS

13/18 Ukip leader Nigel Farage arrives to cast his vote at Cudham Church of England Primary School in Biggin Hill, Kent PA

14/18 Justice Secretary and prominent 'Vote Leave' campaigner Michael Gove poses with his wife Sarah Vine after voting in the European Union referendum at their local polling station in Kensington Getty Images

15/18 Nuns leave a polling station after voting in the EU Referendum in London EPA

16/18 People arrive to cast their ballots in the EU Referendum in Gibraltar. The United Kingdom and its dependant territories are going to the polls to decide whether or not the the United Kingdom will remain in the European Union Getty Images

17/18 A man driving a van covered in stickers urging people to vote for the United Kingdom to remain in the European Union drives outside a polling station on the day of the EU Referendum in Gibraltar Getty Images

18/18 A sign on a gable wall in Belfast's, Loyalist Tigers Bay urging voters to leave the EU using scripture from Revelation 18:4, as voters head to the polls across the UK in a historic referendum on whether the UK should remain a member of the European Union or leave PA

Grassroots Out Limited also appeared to have missing donation and/or loan reports in its return for spending under £250,000.

After initial inspections, formal investigations have been opened into Britain Stronger in Europe, Vote Leave, the Liberal Democrats and Mr Harris.

Officials are continuing evaluations of six other groups before deciding whether to open full inquiries and the Electoral Commission said it has not yet determined whether any offences have been committed.

It has published the data required by political campaigning laws on returns from 17 registered campaigners, each of which reported spend of more than £250,000.

Mr Posner said the Brexit vote was the most highly funded referendum ever in the UK, with more than £27m spent.

“Voters must be given an opportunity to see what campaigners at last year’s historic referendum spent their money on in order to secure votes.”

Around £15.1m was spent by pro-remain groups, and £16.4m by those campaigning for Brexit, according to the data.

