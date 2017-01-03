Claims that leaving the EU customs union and striking free trade deals elsewhere will create nearly 400,000 jobs in Britain are "entirely fictional", a senior economist has said.

Change Britain, a pro-Brexit group backed by prominent leave campaigner Michael Gove, said that a number of countries including the US, India, China and Canada had already expressed an interest in new deals with the UK.

If these were struck it could create around 240,000 jobs, they claimed in new research.

This could rise to 400,000 if the UK was able to strike trade agreements other economic partners including Japan, the group said. They had arrived at this conclusion after studying figures from the European Commission, they added.

But Professor Jonathan Portes, of King's College London dismissed the claims.

"Production of fictional statistics is up 579 per cent," he joked during an interview with the BBC's Today programme. "The point of trade deals is to increase exports, or exports to the countries we make deals with, and imports.

"Change Britain are counting the number of jobs that they claim would be created by those extra exports, but just ignoring the jobs that would be lost because of those extra imports. And that, obviously, makes no sense."

Prof Portes, a senior fellow of the UK in a Changing Europe research group, added: "In practice, most economists would expect that free trade deals, they're a good thing, but the jobs created would be pretty much balanced out by the jobs destroyed.

"They've just got some facts wrong as well. For example, they score the benefits of a free trade deal that we could do with Korea if we were outside the European Union. The fact is the European Union already has a trade deal with Korea.

"Potentially we could lose that if we leave the EU. They're counting something as a benefit when it's a cost. More broadly they are correct that outside the customs union we would have an extra flexibility, but the important point is there are costs and benefits.

"Simply counting the benefits without counting the costs is just nonsense.

"I think the important thing for experts, as it were, like me, is to make the point that it's not true to say we don't know anything about anything; equally it's wrong to put simply hard numbers on them."

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Change Britain's research claimed that over 100,000 jobs "would be in manufacturing (including car, ships and aircraft production) and over 170,000 of these would be in services.

"This would create jobs across the country including 36,000 in the North West, nearly 30,000 in Scotland and over 87,000 in London," they said.

The group's founding supporter and former CBI director general, Lord Jones of Birmingham, said: "The only way we can make the most of these huge opportunities is to leave the EU's customs union and take back control of our trade policy. This will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in a range of industries right across the UK. We can then take our place as one of the global champions of free trade."