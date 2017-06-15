Negotiations to agree Britain's withdrawal from the European Union are to officially begin on Monday, The Independent understands.

The Government have confirmed that Brexit Secretary David Davis will be in Brussels at the start of the week for meetings with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Until now ministers have simply said that talks are expected to start next week, but with uncertainty over the stability of the Government in the wake of the election they had held back from confirming a date of initial talks.

A Conservative source confirmed that talks are due to begin next week, with officials at the Department for Exiting the EU confirming that Mr Davis would be in the bloc's administrative centre for talks on Monday.

In a joint EU and UK statement issued later on Thursday, officials said: "Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator and David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday June 19."

The move means Theresa May will be able to attend the European Council meeting at the end of next week with Brexit talks already underway.

Brexit negotiations are moving ahead against a backdrop of major splits in the Conservatives over just how to approach European negotiators.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson are pushing for a more open approach that puts the economy and jobs ahead of immigration, but Brexiteer ministers are said to be threatening a walk-out if Ms May softens her approach.

It comes after the Government also confirmed it would push ahead with a Queen's Speech, setting out Ms May's legislative agenda for her weakened government, with Brexit likely to be a central feature.

Ms May's administration is pushing ahead with the speech despite not yet having cemented a deal with the Northern Irish DUP to prop up her minority of Tory MPs in the House of Commons.