The resignation of the UK's top diplomat in the EU has been branded a "wilful and total destruction" of expertise, amid fears he has been "hounded out" by hostile pro-Brexiteers.

Sir Ivan Rogers stepped aside with weeks to go before Theresa May was due to trigger the process of leaving the EU, and politicians warned his expertise in Brussels would be very difficult to replace at such short notice.

Nicholas Macpherson, the former Treasury permanent secretary, led the warnings, saying Sir Ivan was the latest in a worrying line of experienced figures to walk away.

He tweeted: “Ivan Rogers huge loss. Can't understand wilful & total destruction of EU expertise.”

Nick Clegg said he had first worked alongside the future ambassador 20 years ago and suggested he had been “hounded out by hostile Brexiteers in Government”.

Sir Ivan made headlines in mid-December after it was reported that he had warned the Government it could take 10 years to complete a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. He was afterwards lambasted by the pro-Brexit Tory MP Dominic Raab, who accused the diplomat of being "pessimistic".

Former deputy prime minister Mr Clegg said: “The resignation of somebody as experienced as Sir Ivan Rogers is a body blow to the government’s Brexit plans.

“If the reports are true that he has been hounded out by hostile Brexiteers in government, it counts as a spectacular own goal.

“The Government needs all the help it can get from good civil servants to deliver a workable Brexit.”

The former Chancellor George Osborne defended Sir Ivan, calling him "a perceptive, pragmatic and patriotic public servant".

And the Labour MP Stephen Kinnock said Ms May was "recklessly sailing our country into uncharted waters".

Sir Ivan had been playing an "absolutely pivotal role in the Brexit process" and his departure was a major blow, Mr Kinnock said.

He said: "And with Boris (Johnson) and the Brexiteers blundering around like bulls in a china shop, we know that the work of our diplomatic corps has never been more important.

"Sir Ivan's resignation, seemingly out of the blue, raises serious concerns about the Government's shambolic approach.

"Theresa May is recklessly sailing our country into uncharted waters, without a map or a compass.

Lord Mandelson, a former European trade commissioner, warned top civil servants were increasingly nervous about giving “objective opinion and advice”.

The Labour peer said: “In terms of knowledge and experience of the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers is second to none in Whitehall. His resignation is a serious loss for us in Brussels.

“I would not expect him to comment further but everyone knows that civil servants are being increasingly inhibited in offering objective opinion and advice to ministers.

“Our negotiation as a whole will go nowhere if ministers are going to delude themselves about the immense difficulty and challenges Britain faces in implementing the referendum decision.”

Charles Grant, the director of the Centre for European Reform think-tank, tweeted that the UK had lost one of its most experienced EU negotiators at a crucial moment.

He said: “Ivan Rogers' resignation makes a good deal on Brexit less likely. One of the v few people at top of Brit govt who understand EU.

“The [EU] 27 will take Rogers’ resignation as a sign that May’s government prefers to placate hardline sceptics than keep its top EU expert.”

Some observers were struck by how the resignation appeared to have come as a complete surprise to the Government.

The Foreign Office took two hours to release a brief statement suggesting he had gone “a few months early” – although it is believed Sir Ivan had intended to stay until November.

But a gleeful Nigel Farage, suggested “a lot more” British diplomats should follow Sir Ivan Rogers and resign.

2016: The year of Brexit

The former Ukip leader said: “The world has changed. The political establishment in this country and the diplomatic service just doesn’t accept the vote.

Mr Farage also said Theresa May should “welcome it with open arms and put a firm Brexiteer in the position”.

“Somebody who recognises that the world has changed, somebody tough, so we can get on with Brexit,” he added.

A Government spokesman said: "Sir Ivan Rogers has resigned a few months early as UK Permanent Representative to the European Union.

"Sir Ivan has taken this decision now to enable a successor to be appointed before the UK invokes Article 50 by the end of March. We are grateful for his work and commitment over the last three years."