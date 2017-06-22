Theresa May has arrived at her first European Council summit since her election gamble saw her stripped of a Commons majority in the UK.

The Prime Minister spoke as she entered the Council building, choosing to ignore the thrust of reporters' questions in favour of repeating three times how she intends to table proposals on EU citizens' rights.

She also argued that the start of withdrawal talks earlier in the week had been "constructive", despite her Brexit Secretary David Davis being forced into an embarrassing U-turn.

Ms May had called her election while promising to strengthen her hand so that she could better negotiate Brexit, and then caused outrage by accusing European leaders of trying to swing the vote.

But with talks under way she is due to use a dinner event on Thursday evening to outline how she intends to ensure the rights of EU and British citizens are protected after Brexit.

Asked how talks would go with her new weakened Government, she said it had been a "very constructive start", adding: "But it's also about how we will build a future special and deep partnership with our friends and allies in Europe.

"Today, I'm going to be setting out some of the UK's plans, particularly on how we propose to protect the rights of EU citizens and UK citizens as we leave the European Union."

In pictures: European Parliament Brexit discussions







12 show all In pictures: European Parliament Brexit discussions





















1/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier listens at the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

2/12 Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

3/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

4/12 Michel Barnier, European Chief Negotiator for Brexit reacts during a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

5/12 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

6/12 Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcoming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

7/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier gestures during speeches at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

8/12 The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (L) speaks with European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

9/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

10/12 Getty Images

11/12 German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

12/12 The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France Getty Images

After referencing an intention to work on counter-terrorism, she was asked whether the UK would compromise with EU negotiators, responding: "We will be going into negotiations. Those have started constructively.

"What I'm going to be setting out today is clearly how the United Kingdom proposes to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and see the rights of UK citizens living in Europe protected.

"That's been an important issue. We've wanted it to be one of the early issues that's considered in the negotiations, that is now the case, that work is starting. We will be setting out how we propose that EU citizens living in the UK have their rights protected in the United Kingdom."