British workers face a "dreadful" decade with no real wage growth and yet more austerity, a respected think-tank has warned.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said forecasts published with the Autumn Statement yesterday indicate real wages will remain below pre-recession levels until 2021 - the longest period of stagnation since the Second World War.

The body also said the UK is in line for "an additional dollop of austerity" in the 2020s after Chancellor Philip Hammond admitted he has given up on eliminating the deficit by the end of this parliament.

IFS director Paul Johnson said: "One cannot stress enough how dreadful that is - more than a decade without real earnings growth. We have certainly not seen a period remotely like it in the last 70 years."