MPs set up new all-party group to combat ‘destructive’ hard Brexit

MPs from all parties have formed a group to fight against a “destructive” hard Brexit, with former Tory minister Anna Soubry and former Labour shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna among those leading the effort.

Politicians from the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Greens and Plaid Cymru have also signed up to lead the new All-Party Parliamentary Group on EU Relations.

The group wrote on Twitter, “We're working to secure the best and closest possible relationship with our EU partners in building a better UK and a better world.”

It is supported by various campaign groups including Best for Britain, a campaign by Gina Miller who won her court battle on Brexit, forcing MPs to vote before Theresa May could trigger Article 50.

The news comes days before Ms May publishes her Great Repeal Bill, which will transpose all EU legislation into British law.

MPs will debate the legislation this autumn, potentially providing the alliance an opportunity to intervene.

1/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier listens at the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

2/12 Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

3/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

4/12 Michel Barnier, European Chief Negotiator for Brexit reacts during a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

5/12 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

6/12 Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcoming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

7/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier gestures during speeches at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

8/12 The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (L) speaks with European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

9/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

11/12 German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

12/12 The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France Getty Images

Ms May has vowed to leave the European single market and the customs union, with slogans such as “Brexit means Brexit”.

Yet the new alliance’s aims include not leaving the EU without an agreement on the terms and ensuring that, during negotiations, “all options are kept on the table”.

The aims appears contrary to the strategy of Ms May, who said that “no deal is better than a bad deal” and that of and senior ministers, who compared negotiating Brexit to buying a house.

Mr Umunna, who tabled an unsuccessful amendment to the Queen’s Speech last month to garner support for staying in the single market, said: “We won’t accept MPs being treated as spectators in the Brexit process, when we should be on the pitch as active players representing our constituents.

“We will be fighting in parliament for a future relationship with the EU that protects our prosperity and rights at work, and which delivers a better and safer world.”

The other politicians leading the alliance are Jo Swinson, deputy leader of the Lib Dems, Stephen Gethins, the SNP MP and Europe spokesperson at Westminster, Caroline Lucas, leader of the Green Party and Welsh MP Jonathan Plaid.

The Great Repeal Bill on Thursday aims to reverse the 1972 European Communities Act which saw Britain become a member state of the EU and adopt EU laws. Critics worry the transposition of laws will include the watering down of workers' rights and environmental standards, as well as providing a back door for deregulation.

Some lawmakers will urge to restrict the Prime Minister from wielding so-called Henry VIII powers in the bill, which would allow Government to change or scrap EU legislation without holding a vote or debating the issue with Parliament.