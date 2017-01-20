Brexit: Government didn't offer Nissan money to stay in UK

The letter the Government sent to Nissan to convince it to stay in the UK, contained no figure relating to how much the company might be compensated, The Independent has learnt.

Whitehall sources revealed the controversial message which led the car manufacturer to commit to the UK, was based solely on reassurances that it would not lose out from Brexit.

It emerged as Nissan said it would review the competitiveness of its car plant in Sunderland once the final outcome of Brexit negotiations becomes clear, after stating last year that it was investing in new models at the factory.

A Whitehall source told The Independent: “There was no specific promise of money. It was a gentleman’s agreement, a case of doing whatever it took to keep Nissan happy.”

They denied that Theresa May offered a “blank cheque” from taxpayers to compensate the firm for Brexit-related costs, which could increase following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the UK will leave the single European market.

After Greg Clark, the Business Secretary, visited Tokyo for talks with Nissan bosses, the company announced in October that its Qashqai and X-Trail SUV ranges would be built at its Sunderland plant, a move that was in jeopardy after the referendum vote.

Ministers’ refusal to publish the letter for reasons of commercial sensitivity fuelled speculation that it included a specific pledge of public money for the private firm.

Sources insisted that taxpayers would not lose out overall. For example, if the Government compensated Nissan for any tariffs paid to the EU after Brexit, they could be outweighed by the tariffs paid by German car makers to the UK.

They suggested that Nissan could get Government aid “in kind”, possibly through grants for skills training and apprentices, and funding infrastructure projects, such as new roads.

Nissan deal ‘won’t persuade other companies to invest in UK’

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesperson said: “As the Business Secretary told the House on 31 October, there were four reassurances that were important in securing this investment for Britain.

“That the Government would continue its longstanding programme of support for the competitiveness of the automotive sector; that the Government would continue to work with the automotive sector to ensure more of the supply chain can locate in the UK; that the Government will maintain a strong commitment to the research and development, and take up of ultra-low emission vehicles [and] that the Government in its negotiations to leave the EU will emphasise the common ground that exists between ourselves and EU member states to ensure that trade between us can be free and unencumbered.”

Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn said the company trusted the Prime Minister’s assurance, but added that the firm would want to “re-evaluate the situation” once the final Brexit deal is concluded.

According to Reuters, Mr Ghosn said: “Obviously when the package comes, you are going to have to re-evaluate the situation, and say, ‘Okay, is the competitiveness of your plant preserved or not?’

1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“We are going to have to make decisions on investment within the next two to three years, so obviously the faster the Brexit results come, the better it is.”

The Wall Street Journal reported him as adding: “In the meantime, we are going to continue to run Sunderland with the assumption that Sunderland will remain competitive no matter what is the outcome of Brexit.”

Ms May and Mr Clark may face questions over Nissan and other foreign manufacturers when they unveil the Government’s “modern industrial strategy” on Monday.

After the Prime Minister’s announcement on the single market, Toyota said it was considering “how to survive” in the UK.

Takeshi Uchiyamada, chairman of the company, said that his firm would have to ramp up its competitiveness in order to weather the effects of Brexit.