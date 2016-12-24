Brexit opinion surveys show huge swing to Remain in UK regions that voted Leave

Most people now want to remain in the European Union in parts of the UK that voted overwhelmingly for Brexit, according to opinion surveys by several different local newspapers.

The Wolverhampton-based Express and Star newspaper became the fourth outlet to publish results showing a complete u-turn in public opinion on Saturday, with 60 per cent of respondents saying they would now vote to stay in the EU. Three other regional publications in the north east and the West Midlands recorded similar findings.

But analysts have said the surveys were not conducted scientifically and are at odds with more reputable national polls, suggesting the former may not be accurate.

The Express and Star, who surveyed 10,000 readers, also asked readers to fill out a questionnaire in March. At the time, 80 per cent of their readers said they intended to vote Leave, which equates to there having been a 46 percentage point shift in nine months.

In June, 59 per cent of voters in the West Midlands indicated they wanted to exit the union.

The Hartlepool Mail and Sunderland Echo both reported similar findings on 10 December, based on samples of 3000 people.

Hartlepool voted by 61 per cent to exit the EU in June, while Sunderland was the first city to declare on referendum night, with more than 60 per cent voting out of the union.

Earlier in December the Newcastle Chronicle declared “the North East now wants to stay in Europe” because 1114 of 1500 respondents said they would now vote remain.

Nationwide "regrexit" was reported soon after the referendum results were announced, with many people saying they did not expect Leave to win and had filed a protest vote to exit the union without properly thinking through the consequences.

In October a poll by the British Election Study (BES) suggested if those suffering from post-referendum “Bregret” had voted to stay in the European Union, Remain would have won.

But most national polls since then have suggested "regrexit" and "Bregret" have been overstated, with the overwhelmingly majority of people reporting being happy with the way they voted and saying they would vote the same way again.

Professor Jane Green, a researcher at BES and lecturer in politics at Manchester University, said the newspapers could have distorted the results by filtering out people who said they would not vote, which would filter away Leave voters who do not want another referendum at all.

Matt Singh, an election and opinion polling analyst and founder of the website Number Cruncher Politics, said the numbers were interesting, but he would not put any weight on them.

"I would be very sceptical of the numbers," he said. "It is possible that different areas behaved differently, but the north east and West Midlands, very leave-y sort of areas, showing something that is more remain than the national polls are showing does seem pretty odd. The likeliest explanation is that they've all been thrown off by the same thing."

He added that the methodology was probably not scientific.

"With normal opinion polls, whether they are done online or by phone or however, you would go through and make sure that the people you had sampled were in the right proportions for the country or local area in terms of age, gender, region, occupation -- education is an important one now -- who they voted for in the last election, and crucially in this case, how they voted in the referendum. It doesn’t look from these write ups as though there's any evidence of them having done that," he said.

"All the scientific polling that has been done at national level... has shown the overwhelming majority of people on both sides would vote pretty much exactly as they did before.

"The week after the referendum itself you got maybe some signs of Brexit regret, but pretty much all the polls since then have been showing something very similar to the result -- so Leave narrowly ahead.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

"These polls you see falling out of line with that, the reason these sort of polls can get quirky results is one side might be keener than the other to respond and make their voice heard."

He added there are many ways an online survey can go wrong.

"You can get people on one siding sharing it and going 'look this poll says this, why don’t you come in and make your voice heard'" he said.

"They cant even control if people are actually in that area or not."