European tradesmen will be safe in post-Brexit Britain, says Sajid Javid

European builders will still be allowed to come and work in the UK after Brexit, cabinet minister Sajid Javid has indicated.

In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, the Communities Secretary said the Government would not make recruitment more difficult than the status quo for the construction industry.

Romanian roofers and Polish plumbers now join bankers in the list of occupations ministers have suggested will be unhindered by new promised restrictions of freedom of movement.

“Wherever we end up, the Government is determined to get a good deal for Britain,” the minister told the newspaper.

“Whether it’s construction or any other sector, we don’t want to make it any more difficult for those industries than it is.”

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has previously said that “highly skilled people between financial institutions and businesses” had nothing to worry about when it came to new immigration controls.

Theresa May has, however, promised that any post-Brexit settlement will include restrictions on immigration coming to the UK from the EU.

She will face pressure from Conservative backbenchers and Ukip supporters, who have made clear they want a “hard Brexit” to occur, rather than a Norway-style deal.

The pressure group Leave Means Leave has appointed John Longworth, the former head of the British Chambers of Commerce, as its co-chair.

Mr Longworth quit his role at the BCC during the campaign after he spoke out against the EU, against the views of many of his former organisation’s member businesses.

He said: “I am delighted to join the Leave Means Leave campaign. The British people have voted for Brexit and the Government must deliver on this in full.

“I look forward to working with senior business figures and politicians backing the case for Britain making a clean break with the EU and securing trade deals with the rest of the world.

“We should leave no later than two years after Article 50, or earlier if EU negotiations stall.”