The Government will introduce a Bill to Parliament to begin the legal process of Brexit "within days", with MPs likely to vote on the legislation as soon as next week.

​Conservative sources told The Independent the piece of legislation could be published as early as Wednesday, with the initial stages being potentially put to a vote by Tuesday January 31.

Speaking in the Commons, Brexit Secretary David Davis said: "I can announce today that we will shortly introduce legislation allowing the Government to move ahead with invoking Article 50, which starts the formal process of withdrawing the European Union."

Ministers hope the rush to get the legislation published "within days", the words chosen by Mr Davis, will facilitate Theresa May's drive to trigger Article 50 before the end of March.

Mr Davis also told the House of Commons the legislation would be "the most straightforward bill possible" - signalling that it will be short, possibly one or two sentences, making it harder for opposition MPs to amend.

The cabinet minister said the Government would "respect" the earlier decision of the Supreme Court, which ruled by eight judges to three that Parliament must approve the triggering of Article 50.

But he argued that id the Supreme Court ruling did not affect the fact Britain will be leaving the EU in line with the result of the 2016 referendum, telling MPs: "There can be no turning back.

"The point of no return was passed on June 23 last year."

The Government's defeat in a historic court battle over Brexit in the Supreme Court would not derail Theresa May's timetable to kick off the two-year process of withdrawal negotiations, Mr Davis said, saying the goal of triggering Article 50 by the end of March "still stands".

