Theresa May reportedly plans to end rights given to EU nationals under freedom of movement rules when she triggers Article 50 next month, with a Government source claiming that otherwise “half of Romania and Bulgaria” might come to the UK before Brexit.

The Daily Telegraph reported the Prime Minister was expected to announce that EU citizens arriving after a “cut-off date” of around 15 March would not be entitled to live in the UK permanently.

However, under the plan, the 3.6 million EU citizens who are already in Britain and others who come before that date would have their rights protected — providing the same was true for UK citizens living in the EU.

​Iain Duncan Smith, a Eurosceptic Conservative MP, said: “Theresa understands that if you want to take control you have to command the high ground.

“She will be giving clarity by setting a clear deadline while the European Union looks increasingly muddled and mean-spirited.”

The European Union has apparently argued that the cut-off date should be the same date as the day the UK actually leaves the EU.

It is unclear if the Government’s plan would be a breach of the EU treaties that guarantee freedom of movement.

A Government source told the Telegraph: “We have had some suggestion that the European Commission might attempt to force us to protect everyone who arrives up to the moment of departure.

“We could end up with half of Romania and Bulgaria coming here if we wait that long.”

There are about 1.2 million British citizens living in other EU countries. It has been suggested that they could be offered EU citizenship individually.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

British employers have expressed concerns about the prospect of finding enough staff in the event of a ‘hard Brexit’, particularly if EU citizens were required to leave.

The European Parliament has announced it is investigating the UK’s treatment of EU nationals living here amid reports that some have been met by a “bureaucratic wall” when they have tried to secure a legal right to remain in Britain.