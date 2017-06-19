Germany's Foreign Minister has signalled that the UK may be able to secure a “soft Brexit” that keeps the UK in the single market after it has officially left the European Union.

Sigmar Gabriel also indicated a deal could be done on the jurisdiction of the European Court, allowing Theresa May to fulfil her pledge to end its jurisdiction while also meeting the EU’s needs.

The German Foreign Minister made the comments as withdrawal negotiations begin in Brussels between Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Like French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Gabriel said there is an “open door” to the British if they wish to change their mind about Brexit.

It comes as Ms May’s cabinet threatened to split over whether to adopt a softer ‘jobs-first’ Brexit approach, or pursue the Prime Minister’s tough immigration-centred strategy that failed to win the Conservatives a Commons majority.

Mr Gabriel told Sunday's Welt am Sonntag newspaper in Germany that “maybe there is now a chance to achieve a so-called 'soft Brexit.'”

But the social democrat politician said staying in the single market would require the UK to at least accept EU workers' freedom of movement.

He also raised the prospect of an agreement on the ECJ’s jurisdiction, which Ms May has pledged to end as part of the Brexit negotiations.

1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

The court’s role has been viewed from Europe as one of the trickiest aspects of negotiations, with Brussels wanting it to remain post-Brexit with an oversight role of any agreement, as the guarantor of EU citizens’ rights and with a part to play in future trade dispute resolution.

Mr Gabriel suggested there could instead be “a joint court that is staffed by Europeans and Britons” which in principle follows the ECJ's rulings.

He went on to say it would be best if Britain did not leave the EU at all, and while he admitted it did not seem likely “at the moment”, he added: “But we want to keep the door open for the British.”

Mr Gabriel strongly criticized the UK’s Conservatives, saying that they “played with the emotions of citizens in Britain, told fake news about Europe and left people unclear about what consequences this would all have.”

Referring to the “difficult, even impossible situation” created by the indecisive election, he added: “Here, those who created such chaos would have long since gone.”

He said: “We will negotiate fairly, and fair means that we want to keep the British as close as possible to the EU — but never at the price that we divide the remaining 27 EU states.”

It comes after Chancellor Philip Hammond made some signals towards a softer Brexit, hinting at a longer transition period to any new status after business groups demanded the UK stay in the customs union.

Theresa May says Brexit timetable still on track

Moving away from Ms May’s “no deal is better than a bad deal” rhetoric, Mr Hammond said the failure of talks would be “very, very bad” for Britain.

Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson has also called for a more economically minded Brexit deal in the wake of the election.

But two Sunday newspapers in the UK reported pressure on Ms May to turn her administration around or face a leadership challenge, with Brexiteer cabinet ministers reportedly threatening to quit if she dares soften her Brexit stance.