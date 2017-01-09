Donald Trump’s team have reassured Boris Johnson that the US will seek a trade deal with the UK as fast as possible following Brexit.

The President-elect’s key aides told the Foreign Secretary in America that Britain would be "front of the line" when it became possible to negotiate.

Mr Johnson travelled to the States to build relations with Mr Trump’s team ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip due later after this month.

A source told The Independent that Mr Trump’s team had informed the Foreign Secretary that a trade deal with the UK would be a priority once Britain is able to negotiate after Brexit.

Yesterday Mr Johnson met Mr Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Steve Bannon, the US president-elect's strategist and controversial far-right media boss.

It was the first formal face-to-face meeting between members of the incoming US administration and a UK minister. Officials have said US foreign policy towards Syria, China and Russia were also discussed.

Today Mr Johnson was in Washington DC to meet key congressional politicians Newt Gingrich, Paul Ryan, Ben Cardin and Mitch McConnell.

Barack Obama had angered Brexiteers by saying during the EU referendum campaign that the UK would be "back of the queue" for a trade deal if it quit the European Union.

Mr Johnson's trip comes after the Government was embarrassed when Nigel Farage became the first UK politician to meet Mr Trump last year.