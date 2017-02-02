The complete list of MPs who opposed the Government's Brexit Bill

Jeremy Corbyn will carry out a mini-reshuffle after two shadow cabinet members quit his top team to defy his orders and vote against formally triggering Brexit.

Shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler both resigned so they could oppose the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill.

Ten junior frontbenchers and three whips, who are supposed to enforce party discipline, voted against triggering Article 50.

The SNP voted en masse against the bill while there was also a sole Tory dissenter - Ken Clarke.

Here is the full list of the 114 members of Parliament who opposed the Government:

Ms Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)

Heidi Alexander (Labour - Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Mr Graham Allen (Labour - Nottingham North)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Richard Arkless (Scottish National Party - Dumfries and Galloway)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Philip Boswell (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat - Carshalton and Wallington)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Mr Kenneth Clarke (Conservative - Rushcliffe)

Mr Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat - Sheffield, Hallam)

Ann Clwyd (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Labour - Stockport)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Mary Creagh (Labour - Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) - Walthamstow)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Stuart Blair Donaldson (Scottish National Party - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Mark Durkan (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Labour - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Margaret Ferrier (Scottish National Party - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) - Ilford South)

Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party - North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Lady Hermon (Independent - North Down)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

Dr Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

George Kerevan (Scottish National Party - East Lothian)

Calum Kerr (Scottish National Party - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)

Mr David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) - York Central)

John Mc Nally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Dr Alasdair McDonnell (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Natalie McGarry (Independent - Glasgow East)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Dr Paul Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Labour - Bridgend)

Roger Mullin (Scottish National Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Steven Paterson (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Stephen Pound (Labour - Ealing North)

John Pugh (Liberal Democrat - Southport)

Ms Margaret Ritchie (Social Democratic & Labour Party - South Down)

Angus Robertson (Scottish National Party - Moray)

Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Owen Smith (Labour - Pontypridd)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Michelle Thomson (Independent - Edinburgh West)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Mike Weir (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Dr Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party - Banff and Buchan)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Mr Mark Williams (Liberal Democrat - Ceredigion)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)