Austerity is set to continue well into the 2020’s and the current decade is now on course to be the worst for pay growth since the Napoleonic wars, according to an analysis of the Budget by a leading think-tank.

The Resolution Foundation said Britain is braced for an “unprecedented” 15 years of further spending cuts and low pay growth and urged Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, to revisit support for lower income households in future budgets.

In the think-tank's analysis of Mr Hammond’s first Budget on Wednesday it is argued that both the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Chancellor “largely ignored” a chance to respond to better than expected economic news.

Mr Hammond told MPs as he delivered his Budget statement that Britain’s economy would grow faster than expected in the next financial year – by 2 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent.

But the Resolution Foundation finds that real average earnings are only set to return to the peak before the financial crash by the end of 2022 – 15 years on. This decade, they add, is also set to be the worst for pay growth for 210 years.

Torsten Bell, the director of the Resolution Foundation, said: “Spring Budget 2017 offered the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Chancellor the chance to respond to better than expected economic news in recent months, following grim forecasts about the outlook for Brexit Britain back in November’s Autumn Statement. Both have largely ignored it.

The Independent's cartoonist on the Chancellor's Budget

“The big picture from yesterday’s Budget is that the big squeezes on both the public and family finances have been prolonged well into the 2020s.

“On the public finances, the focus on good news this year has hidden the fact that the OBR has stuck to its pessimistic guns from the Autumn Statement about the fate of Brexit Britain’s economy. The weak medium term outlook for borrowing means we’re still only halfway through the fiscal consolidation that was supposed to have finished by now.

The think-tank adds that by 2020 a single person working full-time on the minimum wage will be £380 worse off.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

According to the Resolution Foundation the UK is on course to meet the Government’s fiscal objective of eliminating the deficit by 2025. Mr Hammond’s predecessor, George Osborne, had intended for the deficit to be eliminated by the end of this Parliament – an objective delayed by the current Chancellor.

Mr Bell added: “And while the OBR at least delivered some good news on borrowing, the family finances picture has actually deteriorated since the autumn. Britain is set for a return to falling real pay later this year, with this decade now set to be the worst for pay growth since the Napoleonic wars.

“Some households will feel the pinch more than others. The combination of weak pay growth and over £12bn of benefit cuts means that for the poorest third of households this parliament is actually set to be worse than the years following the financial crisis.

“Of course, the OBR forecasts can and should change. Tackling the living standards squeeze facing low and middle income households should be a priority for future Budgets.”