Conservative MPs have reportedly been ordered to come clean about rebellious colleagues and potential challenges to Theresa May's leadership due to the fragility of her grip on power in the Commons.

Party whips grilled some 40 MPs on what they knew at a meeting in Parliament on Wednesday, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

It would take only a handful of rebels to derail any of the Prime Minister's planned legislation after her majority evaporated in June's disastrous snap general election.

"We were told to hand over all intelligence. It was clear they were talking about leadership moves and possible rebellions," one MP told the paper.

Rumours swirled of senior Tories planning to topple Ms May in the wake of the vote on 8 June, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

But he quickly labelled them "tripe", while David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, said a leadership contest now would be "self-indulgent" and damaging for Britain's prospects.

Whoever deposed Ms May now, however, would be faced immediately with the difficult task of negotiating Brexit.